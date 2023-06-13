alvarez

Investment Thesis

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) is a young entrant that has hit the ground running in terms of financial profitability and paying dividends, whilst operating in the increasingly important Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) segment of the energy market. This small-cap stock is worth a long-term value play before it hits more headlines and becomes more widely followed by institutional investors as their market capitalization grows.

Company and Market Overview

CLCO was founded in 2018 and has made a stellar debut so far in its relatively young corporate life, thanks to impressive financial results and a growing base of analyst support since its IPO. The company is a LNG owner and operator of vessel carriers and storage. The differentiator to other energy charter competitors is their expertise and exclusive focus on LNG, which is seen as an environmentally friendly growth market. This is due to the natural gas’ notable environmental benefits versus heavier and more traditional hydrocarbons such as oil and coal, as per the below visual on emissions comparables. As a result, LNG, a by-product of traditional oil exploration and refining, has the potential to be a key player in the energy transition to carbon neutral fuels and energy.

Environmental Benefits of Natural Gas (Cool Company Ltd.)

A key driver of this evolving part of the industry is the growing demand for LNG, which remained remarkably resilient during the pandemic years despite lower energy consumption. According to McKinsey, LNG demand grew by 1% in 2020, whilst global gas demand declined. Looking ahead, LNG demand is forecasted to grow 50% in the next decade, which should act as a significant catalyst to the future performance of CLCO.

The company possesses a strong management team and sponsors, which should allow the company to continue its aggressive and impressive ramp up of operations and profitability. Key figures such as Richard Tyrrell (CEO) and John Boots (CFO) have a long and strong track record within the energy and offshore segments. At the same time, the company is well supported by key sponsors, Golar LNG and Eastern Pacific Shipping. Golar LNG has 50 years of LNG midstream experience, whilst Eastern Pacific Shipping is one of the world’s largest private shipping companies and owns 61% of the outstanding shares.

The company is dual-listed in the US and in Norway. The US shares had their IPO in March of this year and have since returned 2% to date. The Norwegian equivalent has further price history due to its IPO in February 2022, boasting a price return of 58% to date. I believe the US shares are due to emulate this performance, as the stock fundamentals and market outlook look promising for a long-term value play.

CLCO Normalized Stock Chart (US & Norway) (Bloomberg)

Recent Deals and News

CLCO has been hitting significant milestones and headlines that demonstrate a positive business development pipeline. This month, the company announced a contract with Hyundai Global Service, a shipping subsidiary of the Hyundai Group, to retrofit 5 LNG vessels with enhanced LNG technology. This deal represents a contract value of approximately $10 million per vessel. In addition, the company announced another significant deal in May with a major energy firm, entering a multi-year charter agreement and locking in revenues on this deal up until 2027. These international deals show a flavor of the opportunities that CLCO is seizing and should continue to develop further as the company matures.

Earnings

So far, the CLCO story is compelling, but the company is also backing it up with impressive financial results and growth. In Q1 ’23, Operating Revenues reached $98.6 million, compared to $90.3 million in Q4 ’23, whilst Net Income was $70.1 million, compared to $33.1 million in the prior quarter. Thanks to these strong results, the company was able to declare its first dividend of $0.41 per share, representing a Pay-out Ratio of ~31%. Over the span of a year, this could amount to a notable Dividend Yield of passive income. According to Bloomberg, the indicative annualized dividend yield is ~12.4%. The prospect of further dividend growth and management’s guidance to target returning a significant part of free cash flow back to shareholders, adds an attractive income element to this stock, especially considering the young age of the company.

Relative Valuation

We can analyze CLCO’s multiples versus the Oil & Gas Storage and Transportation peers on Seeking Alpha in order to build a view on the stock’s fair value in terms of being undervalued or overvalued at today’s levels. Price-to-Earnings Ratio is a key indicator for valuing a company in measuring its current price relative to its most recent per-share earnings. CLCO currently has a P/E of 5.80 versus a sector median of 7.25. On the balance sheet side, one can analyze the Price-to-Book Ratio to compare the company’s market capitalization to its book value. CLCO’s P/B is 1.11 versus a sector median of 1.49. Both ratios imply that CLCO is currently undervalued versus its peers, and that we could expect an uplift to the stock’s current price in the long-term if their multiples approach the levels of their peers. For example, looking at the difference between CLCO's Price-to-Book Ratio versus the sector median, it implies the stock is ~34% undervalued. This figure ties in well with the forecast return potential based on the analyst estimates in the next segment.

Analyst Forecasts

The above-mentioned view that CLCO could be a good value play is consolidated by the Analyst community that is covering the stock. A Bloomberg survey of research analysts at banks and brokers demonstrates the positive consensus, as all 9 respondents have issued a “BUY” rating. In addition, the 12-month estimate target price of ~$18 represents a forecast return potential of ~36% based on the current price level, illustrated below.

CLCO - Analyst Forecasts (Bloomberg)

Risks

The company appears to be steaming ahead and operating in a growing market segment, however there are macro risks to consider that may dampen the stock’s outlook.

Whilst LNG is in a strong position to grow its share of the energy product mix, as the allure of oil and coal diminishes in this age of energy transition and sustainability, LNG will also remain vulnerable to demand shocks. If the global economic conditions deteriorate notably, one should expect a drop in energy demand and as a result lower revenues in energy transportation and storage. In addition, volatility or a general reduction in freight and vessel rates would also impact the top-line company financials. Lower revenues could put CLCO’s rapidly growing prospects and ability to pay dividends at risk.

In Conclusion

Cool Company Ltd. is a relatively new entrant but has so far performed strongly, well beyond its corporate age. The management team look to have a winning formula in business development and have turned an impressive profit and started remunerating shareholders. The rapid growth and outlook in the financial and market fundamentals make CLCO an interesting stock from a value perspective, especially as LNG demand is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to its relative environmental benefits.