U.S. Recession Probability On Track To Rise Past 80%

Summary

  • The latest update to the Recession Probability Track shows how it has progressed deeper into a higher probability of recession since our last update a little over six weeks ago.
  • If the Fed follows through on pausing the series of rate hikes it began in March 2022, which we'll know within the next two days, that lack of action won't stop the projected recession probability from rising.
  • Even without a rate hike in June 2023, the U.S. Recession Probability Track will still breach the 80% threshold before the end of the month.

The latest update to the Recession Probability Track shows how it has progressed deeper into a higher probability of recession since our last update a little over six weeks ago.

Recession Probability Track, 20 January 2021 through 12 June 2023

The chart shows the current probability of a

Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

