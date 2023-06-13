Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aptiv: A Hold Given Uncertainty In EBIT Margin Trajectory

Jun. 13, 2023 9:56 AM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
495 Followers

Summary

  • Aptiv's 1Q23 results showed strong revenue growth but margins fell short due to FX and commodity pressure.
  • Despite record sales, the company's operating margin reached only 9.1%, raising concerns about achieving high-single-digit EBIT margins.
  • I recommend a hold rating due to the uncertainty surrounding margin improvements and management's decision to maintain conservative guidance.

Hand of car mechanic with wrench. Auto repair garage. mechanic works on the engine of the car in the garage. Repair service. Concept of car inspection service and car repair service.

Kunakorn Rassadornyindee

Thesis

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) multiples reverted to the average multiple of ~10x forward EBITDA just as I have warned, and consequently, the share price went down ~30%. With the valuation now at a much more attractive level, I am still

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Own valuation

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
495 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.