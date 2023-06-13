Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I Sold ZIM Integrated: What's Next After Dividend Elimination And Upcoming Storm

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is no longer a dividend stock.
  • With freight rates back to pre-pandemic levels, the company saw all of its profits disappear.
  • Barring another pandemic, this may be the new norm.
  • I explain why I sold my position and what's ahead for ZIM Integrated stock.
Aerial View of Container Ship

shaunl

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) appears to have lost much of its loyal investor following after its latest earnings report. After experiencing a financial boom during the pandemic as freight rates soared to astronomical levels, ZIM

Chart
Data by YCharts

financial summary

2023 Q1 Presentation

balancen sheet

2023 Q1 Presentation

guidance

2023 Q1 Presentation

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

freight rates

Freightos

oversupply in 2023/2024

2023 Q1 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

