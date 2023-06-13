Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sprout Social: Growth Should Continue At A Healthy Rate

Jun. 13, 2023 10:31 AM ETSprout Social, Inc. (SPT)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
282 Followers

Summary

  • I rate SPT as a buy due to its strong growth potential, focus on the higher-end market, and partnerships like Salesforce.
  • The company's push into the upmarket, price increases and improved unit economics contribute to a positive outlook for profitability and margin expansion.
  • It is essential to monitor the impact of future price adjustments on customer retention and net new ARR growth, as churn among non-essential customers has been high.

Social Media Communication

We Are

Investment thesis

I continue to rate Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) as a buy rating because of its high growth, and importantly, its ability to sustain that growth rate due to its strong market position and push towards higher-end market. Management

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, font Description automatically generated

Own math

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
282 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.