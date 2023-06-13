Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
WEBL: Narrow Rally Exposed To Rate Hike Disappointments

Summary

  • Tech has been leading the charge of this recent bull market, and while we agree with the sentiment that the inflation picture is less concerning, there are still risks.
  • Tech stocks are especially exposed to rate revisions. Long-term rates are going to be important for the valuations of these companies.
  • It's generally expected that interest rates will reverse over the next 12 months, but long-term rates matter quite a lot and supply issues are more likely now than before.
  • With longer-term deglobalization being a constant upward pressure on inflation, the era of ultra-low interest rates may be mostly over, and we don't think the market acknowledges this yet.
  • With Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares ETF being a leveraged instrument, and with a good chance that even in the short term, the rally may be overdone, we'd stay away from this especially aggressive fund.
Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:WEBL) is a high-leverage exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that tracks the Internet and tech stocks of the U.S. Tech has been leading the market rally in the U.S. thanks to hype around

holdings webl

Holdings (Direxion.com)

This article was written by

A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

