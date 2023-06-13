Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How The May Inflation Report May Affect Future Fed Rate Decisions

Jun. 13, 2023 9:50 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJISPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SPX, NDX, COMP.IND, INDU
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • The consumer-price index was up 4% YOY. Though elevated, the rate remains well below the peak reported in June 2022.
  • On a monthly basis, prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1%, in-line with expectations.
  • A primary contributor to the rate, shelter costs, represented over 40% of core CPI. Promising trends in this category bode well for further overall declines in future periods.
  • Though the report is unlikely to significantly alter the Fed's current path for their upcoming rate decision, it provides confirmation that their actions thus far are having their intended effect.

Markets Open After Climbing Monday Ahead Of New Inflation Report

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that the consumer price index ("CPI") rose 4% in May from a year earlier. This is down from the 4.9% reported in April and well below the recent peak of 9.1% reported in June of 2022.

BLS - May 2023 CPI Report

BLS - May 2023 CPI Report

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: Rent of Primary Residence in U.S. City Average [CUUR0000SEHA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CUUR0000SEHA, June 13, 2023.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: Rent of Primary Residence in U.S. City Average [CUUR0000SEHA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CUUR0000SEHA, June 13, 2023.

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.77K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.