While the stock went up ~20+%, I remain a hold rating for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK). One of the two key concerns I had previously was profitability - which management is finally paying more attention to. I continue to remain cautious on the profit outlook for this year as there are still plenty of uncertainties in 2H23 from a macro perspective. However, it was encouraging to see the solid 1Q performance and management providing a constructive annual guide, which really help with framing the margin recovery trajectory of the business. I would expect to see margin improve on the back of stabilizing/declining labor cost and fixed-cost leverage, while cost of food remains a variable element. As for the other key concern I had - SSS, I don't see a very clear and confident path that it is going to recover this year, especially after management guidance. For me to change my view, I like to see SHAK consistently delivering on improving margins, and showing SSS stability or upside going forward.

Margin

The incredible 1Q23 EBITDA performance and the new FY23 margins guide show that the company is finally focusing on margin. Sales leverage, efficient use of employees measured by high retention rates, deflationary pressures on food costs, and leverage on other fixed costs all contributed to the impressive EBITDA performance. At the current momentum, I expect EBITDA margin to continue improving, especially with all the initiatives that management is rolling out. It is essential, in my opinion, to maximize sales by investing in training new employees and optimizing teams, expanding store hours, and ensuring that stores are always fully staffed. With the introduction of kiosks, I believe there will be many more opportunities for labor costs to decrease in the future. The introduction of kiosks should free up workers to do other tasks besides taking orders. As a matter of fact, this not only aids in labor efficiency but also increases the average check size by allowing for more add-ons, premium LTOs, and beverage attach rates. All of these factors lead to increased profits. Moreover, as SHAK continues to enhance its restaurant workflow process, this should aid in store efficiency through measures like standardizing condiments and reducing packaging. Since SHAK would need to keep less inventory on hand for such uses (hence requiring less working capital), I believe this will eventually lead to structural FCF margin improvement.

SSS/Growth

While SSS grew at a healthy 10.3% in 1Q23, thanks largely to price increases, I anticipate that this tailwind will weaken after October as the effects of last year's price increases begin to fade. SSS should be in the mid-single digits in 2H23 (8% inflation plus 2% traffic (historically lsd%) - msd% mix (same as 1Q23)) if we use the same SSS contribution elements as in 1Q23 but account for a lesser pricing mix, normalized traffic. With construction costs, permit backlogs, and equipment shortages all on the rise, the other half of the equation is how many units SHAK can build this year. I believe that SHAK will prioritize drive-through units, which necessitate less store space, fewer employees, and fewer renovations, and thus faster store deployments and a shorter payback period, in order to strike a growth-return on-investment balance. Importantly, in F23, management mentioned cutting drive-thru costs by 10% thanks to their efforts on next-generation designs, cost-cutting measures, and a gradual reduction in the size of the Shack Box.

Valuation

Although I have a hold rating on this stock, I see potential upside if it can maintain mid-teens growth with margin inflection. Consensus currently expects the company to grow in the mid-teens with flattish EBITDA margins until FY25, implying a 19% upside at the current forward EBITDA multiple. It is worth noting that the consensus today assumes that margins will remain flat until FY25. Given the efforts made by management, this may be too conservative in my opinion. If EBITDA margins increase by just 100 basis points by FY25, it translates to around 30% upside at the same valuation, which is far more appealing. As a result, while my rating is a hold, I see catalysts (margin inflection) that could cause my rating to change.

Summary

I recommend a hold rating for SHAK despite the stock's recent increase of over 20%. While management is addressing the profitability concern, uncertainties in the macro environment make me cautious about the profit outlook for this year. However, the solid 1Q performance and constructive annual guidance provided by management offer encouragement regarding margin recovery. Improvements in sales leverage, efficient use of employees, cost optimization, and the introduction of kiosks are expected to drive margin improvement. On the other hand, the recovery of SSS remains uncertain, especially considering management guidance. To change my view, I would like to see SHAK consistently improve margins and demonstrate SSS stability or growth. The stock has potential upside if it maintains mid-teens growth with margin inflection, suggesting that the current consensus might be too conservative.