Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: Still Undervalued After The Rally

Jun. 13, 2023 10:55 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)2 Comments
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
1.11K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir demonstrated a stellar revenue increase over the past five years, and recent quarterly financial statements suggest solid growth momentum is still in place.
  • The latest earnings indicated a massive bullish signal because the company delivered its first-ever positive free cash flow quarter and my analysis suggests room for profitability improvement is huge.
  • My valuation analysis suggests the stock is more than 20% undervalued.

Palantir headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment thesis

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is one of the hottest stocks year-to-date. Investing after a massive rally like PLTR demonstrated this year is risky, but my valuation analysis suggests the stock is significantly undervalued. The level of uncertainty regarding

Palantir's revenue by segments

Palantir's latest 10-K report

Palantir's financial performance

Author's calculations

Chart
Data by YCharts

Palantir's quarterly financial performance

Seeking Alpha

PLTR's Q1 FCF metrics

Author's calculations

PLTR stock price chart 2023 ytd

Seeking Alpha

PLTR valuation metric

Seeking Alpha

PLTR DCF valuation

Author's calculations

PLTR DCF valuation scenario 2

Author's calculations

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
1.11K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PLTR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.