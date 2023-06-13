Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CPI Falls For The 11th Straight Month, Stocks Rally, Eyeing Strength In MGC

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • May CPI report shows 11 consecutive months of declining U.S. headline inflation, the longest streak since 1921.
  • Investors are feeling more upbeat about markets, with the S&P 500 Total Return Index up by more than 14% in 2023.
  • Mega-caps are not cheap on the surface but have high profitability and a solid EPS growth rate, making them a reasonable investment.
  • I outline key prices to watch on Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares following this morning's bullish CPI report reaction.

Man holding shopping basket with bread and milk groceries in supermarket

coldsnowstorm

The May CPI report revealed a 0.1% monthly rise in inflation with a 0.4% increase in the core rate.

On a year-on-year basis, headline inflation verified at 4.0%, a touch lower than economists had predicted, while the core rate rose at

No Big Surprises in May CPI, Slightly Cooler YoY Headline Rate

Bloomberg, Christian Fromhertz

Make it 11 Straight CPI Drops

Trading Economics, Carl Quintanilla

Oil Prices Down Huge YoY, Car Repairs Costly

Liz Ann Sonders

Egg Prices Have Cracked, Down the Most Sequentially Since 1951

Tracy Alloway

JPM Expects A Bullish Reaction In Light of In-Line CPI Data

Bloomberg

Consumers Sanguine On the Inflation Front

Acemaxx, Bloomberg

Wall Street Turns Greedy

CNN

"Mega" Alpha In 2023

Acemaxx, Morgan Stanley, Bloomberg

Equities Rally To A 52-Week High. More Gains On the Horizon?

Ryan Detrick

Too optimistic on Mega-Caps?

Bloomberg

MGC: Sector Breakdown

Vanguard

MGC: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

MGC: Top 10 Holdings

Vanguard

MGC: Bullish Rounded Bottom, Down Just 10% From The All-Time High

Stockcharts.com

