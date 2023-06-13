Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Consumer and Retail Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 13, 2023 10:10 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Consumer and Retail Conference June 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mukul Deoras - President, Colgate-Asia Pacific

John Faucher - Chief Investor Relations Officer and M&A

Conference Call Participants

Robert Ottenstein - Evercore ISI

Robert Ottenstein

Great. Good morning, good afternoon. It's Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI. We're delighted to be kicking off our conference with Colgate, which is one of our top picks. And want to welcome and thank Mukul Deoras coming -- calling in from Hong-Kong. Mukul is the President of Asia-Pacific for Colgate and with him John Faucher, Head of Investor Relations and M&A. A lot to cover, so we're going to go straight into it.

So, look, just to kind of start things off with a softball, maybe just can you give us a general overview of the health of the consumer in the Asia-Pacific region? And giving us also in that context a sense of which are the key countries that you're really focused on, so we get a sense of what are the key drivers of your business from a country perspective?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Mukul Deoras

Well, thank you very much, Robert, and good morning. Good morning to everyone. So, talking about Asia-Pacific and we all know how big and diverse and important Asia-Pacific is to all consumer businesses, not just Colgate. But really there are -- for my region, there are really two centers of gravity. One is China and the other is India, that's very obvious. And then there are -- there is the Southeast Asian market, which is extremely important. And then there is the South Pacific which is the Australia and New Zealand market, which also is a very interesting, important and a very different market from the rest of the region.

