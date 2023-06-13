JHVEPhoto

Intro

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is one of the world's fastest-growing e-commerce services in the past few years, with its stock price originally thriving during the pandemic's widespread use of e-commerce services. During online-centric business in the pandemic, Shopify stock grew over 350%, peaking at a stock price of $169.06. However, with the resurgence of in-person shopping post-pandemic, Shopify dropped over 80% during 2022. Despite the decline, SHOP rebounded in 2023 with a year-to-date stock growth of 71.97%. As a result, Shopify is a stock to hold due to running at a loss despite a large industry.

Company Overview

Shopify is a Canadian-based e-commerce company that provides services to regulate business. The sales platform is oriented towards entrepreneurs and small businesses, selling a subscription-based service to create, manage, and amplify a business. SHOP mainly sources its revenue from various subscription services, which vary in price based on the coverage and services provided.

Industry Overview

In 2022, the United States e-commerce market was worth over $1 trillion, with Shopify holding about 25% of the US market. Out of the 9.2 million e-commerce websites used in the United States, Shopify is responsible for 2.6 million, or 26.51%. The e-commerce industry is projected to continue to develop in 2023, with a projected revenue of $1.012 trillion.

Competitive analysis

The largest differentiating factor between Shopify and its competitors is the easy-to-use and low-maintenance branding of Shopify, due to its target consumer base being small and aspiring businesses. This leads to a lower entrance compared to competitors, allowing for a larger demographic to fully utilize the tools of Shopify. Additionally, Shopify provides a large variety of tools to utilize, such as maintenance, advertising, packaging, and shipping aid, compared to other e-commerce services which prioritize a singular function or do not provide some of these services.

Financials

In Q1 2023, SHOP reported revenue numbers of $1.51 billion, outperforming estimates by $70 million and growing 25.8% as compared to Q1 2022. During the quarter, Shopify's monthly recurring revenue reached $116 million, or a 10% increase Y/Y. Shopify's free cash flow was marked at $86 million (6% of total revenue), a net benefit when compared to Q1 2022's negative free cash flow of $41 million (3% of total revenue). Additionally, another success was sourced from the 31% increase in Merchant Solutions to $1.1 billion, marking a 33% increase through a constant currency basis. This resulted in a 25.8% increase in SHOP stock valuation.

During the Q1 2023 earnings call, SHOP announced the sale of their fulfillment division named Shopify Logistics to Flexport, in return for an additional 13% equity interest in Flexport.

An increase in revenue can be contributed to the increase in premium plan subscriptions of previous merchants, as well as the conversion of current merchants into full-priced Standard subscription plans. Additionally, with the implementation of Point-of-Sale pro hardware in retail stores, SHOP was able to expand revenue sources to brick-and-mortar stores in conjunction with the e-commerce market.

Key Catalyst

One of the largest catalysts which occurred during Q1 2023's earnings call was the announcement of Shopify Logistics being sold to Flexport. This unit, which includes the purchased startup "Deliverr", was previously a large focus in Shopify's initiative, transporting and fulfilling orders from their clients. However, the sale of this division to Flexport grants Shopify two key benefits.

First, Shopify receives an additional 13% equity in Flexport while still utilizing the fulfillment centers associated with Shopify Logistics. Flexport, a nearly $2.3 billion startup, specializes in brokerage services and will continue to improve the distribution services for Shopify. Shopify receives improved services, while also being an investor in this promising startup.

Second, Shopify now has the ability to focus on software development for e-commerce platforms. As mentioned by Shopify president Harley Finkelstein during the earnings call, Shopify no longer needs to emphasize the "side quest" of developing fulfillment centers for products. Rather, they can focus on technology and the direct Shopify product, improving functionality for the users and businesses. Research and development costs, which totaled $458 million in Q1, will be shrunk down massively due to the removal of Shopify Logistics on SHOP expenses. Overall, the division's sale is a massive victory for Shopify, due to the numerous benefits with minimal downsides.

Valuation

Although SHOP price fluctuated during the pandemic, the stock has started to level out this quarter. My discounted cash flow model uses a 10% discount rate and a 12% terminal growth rate, in conjunction with a 12% compound annual growth rate. SHOP's revenue growth CAGR has been extremely volatile in recent years due to the volatile state of the economy, so a 12% CAGR is safe to use. However, despite this low valuation due to a lack of income in recent years, recent increases in free cash flow and reductions in expenditures show potential improvement in valuation pending Q2 2023 financial reports.

ESG

Shopify's most recent sustainability report details the company's emphasis on its economic, social, cultural, and climate impact. In order to promote wellness inside the workplace due to the pandemic, Shopify has implemented consultations and counseling classes which employees can take, free of charge and during the workday. Additionally, SHOP has continued to focus on increasing diversity inside employee communities, boasting substantial increases in various communities. Shopify has also committed to continuing its carbon-neutral movement, with sustainability funds and initiatives being implemented.

Risks

Despite Shopify's promising growth and success year-to-date, there are a few potential risks that should be considered. First, Shopify currently runs at a loss despite having $1.5 billion in revenue this past quarter. Between development and marketing, SHOP holds $745 million in expenses, with another $717 million in expenses arising from merchant and subscription solutions. Although Q1 2023 saw a 25.2% increase in revenue compared to Q1 2022, SHOP suffered from a 44.9% increase in solution expenses in the same time frame.

A second source of potential risk originates from the target consumer base of Shopify, with small and medium-sized businesses. Due to Shopify's largest customer base starting businesses, it must charge lower service fees in order to retain these customers. Additionally, since smaller businesses and startups are the most likely to fail, Shopify's consumer base is volatile and is not dependable in the long run. However, due to 20% of the United States' online market businesses operating through Shopify's services, a large consumer base with revenue streams can be guaranteed for the future. Despite the present risks, the tailwinds are large enough to hold on to trading this stock.

Conclusion

Although Shopify struggled in 2022, improvement can be seen in the 2023 year to date. A mixture of tailwinds with the sale of Shopify Logistics improvements in financials and free cash flow could prove to be beneficial for Shopify in upcoming years, especially with the e-commerce market's projections for future expansion. Meanwhile, SHOP's financials are troublesome, with the business receiving a negative income. Due to the prospect of Shopify's sale of the fulfillment department as well as running at a loss, SHOP is a stock to hold.

