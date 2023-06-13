Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) RBC Capital Markets 2023 Financial Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 13, 2023 10:13 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) RBC Capital Markets 2023 Financial Technology Conference June 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob O'Hare - Senior Vice President, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Dan Perlin - RBC Capital Markets

Dan Perlin

Good morning, everyone. My name is Dan Perlin, I head up the fintech practice here at RBC, and let me just say thank you so much for joining us today. Putting these conferences on is a herculean task, and so as I’d like to say, you know, we just want to land this plane today. So I appreciate everyone showing up early for this.

To kick it off, I have my good friend here, Rob O'Hare, who's the Senior Vice President of Finance at Affirm. So, thank you very much for taking the long-haul trip to get here.

Rob O'Hare

Thanks for having us.

Dan Perlin

I know you have a statement you got to get through, I think…

Rob O'Hare

Yes.

Dan Perlin

Just to kick it off. So I'll let you do that, and then we'll go into to the questions.

Rob O'Hare

Great. So I'll kick off with a quick Safe Harbor, and then we'll dive in. So I would just like to remind everyone that today's discussion may contain predictions, estimates or other information that may be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements that we make today.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of today, and the company does not assume any obligation or intent to update them except as required by law. Yes.

Dan Perlin

Those are brutal. Those are brutal, but thanks for doing that. I guess it was required. So for many in the

