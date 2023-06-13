Mario Tama

Investment thesis

It appears that my first bearish call on the Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stock aged well. Yes, the stock rallied for a while, but at the end of the day, it significantly underperformed the broad market, even with dividends included.

I like that the company's financials are improving compared to the last fiscal year. On the other hand, the company did not reach FY 2021 metrics yet. The company demonstrated solid pricing power during the last reportable quarter with an average 10% price increase. But the company cannot increase prices infinitely, and the management needs to seek new ways to drive profitability. It seems the company has few options that can bring quick wins apart from the pricing. Therefore, I believe it will take a long road to achieve profitability highs. Moreover, my valuation analysis suggests the stock is overvalued. The dividend yield of 2.5% is not worth it. Therefore, I reiterate a "Sell" rating for the stock.

Recent developments

The company reported its latest quarter [FQ3 2023] on April 21. The company delivered higher-than-expected earnings. Revenue grew 3.5% YoY. The sequential increase was expected due to the inherent seasonality where FQ2 is usually stronger than FQ 3.

The profitability improved since revenue grew faster than the cost of revenue. This expanded gross margin closer to the FY 2021 levels. The operating margin slightly expanded YoY as well. On the other hand, the SG&A to revenue ratio increased notably from the January 2022 quarter.

Improved profitability also enabled the company to improve its cash flow metrics significantly. I like that key cash flow margins improved substantially YoY; it is a bullish sign. But, I would also like to add context here regarding the comparison to FQ 3 of FY2021. If we add the data from two years ago, we can see that there is still room for improvement.

During the Q3 of FY 2023, organic sales of PG increased by 7%. Let me explain that organic sales exclude foreign exchange effects, mergers, and divestitures. The increase in this metric reflects a 10% price increase, partially offset by a 3% decline in organic demand. For me, it indicates the strong pricing power of the company. The company faces higher raw materials that can charge its costs inflation to customers. It looks good for investors, but there is one thing I have to underline. The company cannot do price hikes every quarter without a secular loss of market share. If prices become too high, the company shall differentiate itself as a premium line, but we all know it is not the case. Of course, the company historically pursued differentiation with its innovations and strong brand portfolio, but it has never been targeting the premium market. Therefore, further price hikes are unlikely, and the management needs to seek other ways to drive profitability. And I do not see quick wins for them. There were no mass layoffs and none planned, I think it is so because the company has no room for it. Before you lay off staff, you usually need to ensure your operations will not be disrupted after hundreds or thousands of employees leave. If the management does not have the option to lay off staff, it means they could be unsure that the system will adapt to the new organizational structure.

During the last earnings call, management ensured they were committed to improving efficiency. But they do not give any roadmap or target figures for cost or CAPEX optimization. They need to share their vision of how cost efficiency will be achieved. That is why I think they will continue exploiting the strong pricing power of PG, but it is not infinite.

Valuation update

The PG stock significantly underperformed the broad market year-to-date with a 4% share price decline. Seeking Alpha Quant suggests the stock has a "D-" valuation grade, which is almost the lowest possible. I don't look much at the multiples for aggressive growth stocks, but valuation ratios are crucial for value stocks like PG. We can see that the company's current multiples are higher than its 5-year averages almost across the board. For me, this indicates overvaluation. Please take a look at the multiples below.

To cross-check the multiples analysis, let me conduct additional analysis with a dividend discount model [DDM] approach. I have dividend consensus estimates which expect FY 2024 dividend at $3.88. Valueinvesting.io suggests that PG's WACC is close to 8%, which I consider reasonable. I take the average between the company's 5-year and 10-year CAGRs for the dividend growth rate, which is about 5%.

Incorporating all the above assumptions into the DDM formula returns my stock's fair value at about $129, more than 10% lower than the current market price. It means the stock is notably overvalued in my opinion.

Risks to consider

I consider tightening economic conditions as a significant risk at the moment. The Eurozone is already in a recession, signaling potential challenges for global economic stability. The likelihood of a U.S. recession decreased, but there are still concerning factors to monitor. The inflation is still flying substantially higher than historical averages, and Federal funds rates are at their highest since the Great Recession. In these harsh macro environments, PG cannot exercise its pricing power infinitely. There is also little certainty regarding the crude oil prices, which directly impact PG's freight costs. The largest crude oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, recently cut production to support prices. This is a headwind for PG since it will also affect raw material costs for the company.

Being a multinational company brings both opportunities and risks. The company operates in multiple countries worldwide and deals with different currencies. For the company, this leads to exposure to foreign exchange rate risks. It has two potential risks. First, it affects the competitiveness of PG's products in different countries. If the U.S. Dollar strengthens against the currencies of the countries in which PG operates, its products may become more expensive in those markets. Second, exchange rate volatility affects the company's financial statements and profitability. Both from the revenue side and the costs side.

Bottom line

Overall, I see positive signs in the improving financials of PG. On the other hand, the rebound in profitability still needs to match FY 2021, so there is still room for improvement. On the other hand, my DDM analysis suggests the stock is overvalued substantially. The 2.5% dividend yield looks unattractive, so I reiterate a "Sell" rating.