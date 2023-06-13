Michael M. Santiago

The preferred stock of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC.PL) is trading around its 10-year lows due to the multi-year high interest rates prevailing right now and the ongoing turmoil in the financial sector, which has resulted from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse and First Republic. Due to its plunge, the preferred stock of Wells Fargo is offering a nearly 10-year high dividend yield of 6.5%. Investors with a long-term perspective should also note that the above headwinds are likely to abate in the upcoming years. Whenever interest rates normalize, the preferred stock of Wells Fargo will probably revert to its level just before the surge of inflation in early 2022, thus implying 30% upside potential. Overall, the stock is likely to highly reward patient investors, who can remain focused on the long term during the ongoing turmoil. In this article, I will analyze the two risk factors behind the opportune valuation of the stock.

Risk Factor #1: High interest rates

Due to the gigantic fiscal stimulus packages offered by the government in response to the coronavirus crisis, inflation skyrocketed to a 40-year high of 9.1% last summer. The Fed was caught off-guard, as it initially characterized inflation as transitory, but it then adopted an exceptionally aggressive policy.

Since early last year, the central bank has been raising interest rates at an unprecedented pace in order to reduce the total amount of investments in the economy and thus cool the economy. The Fed has repeatedly stated that it will exhaust its means to restore inflation to its target range of 2.0%-2.5%. Thanks to the drastic measures of the central bank, inflation has declined every single month since it peaked 12 months ago. As the Fed is closely monitoring inflation, it is likely to accomplish its goal sooner or later.

Indeed, the market expects inflation to continue to decline in the upcoming months and the Fed to begin lowering interest rates later this year. Overall, interest rates are currently standing at multi-year highs, thus exerting pressure on preferred stocks, but they are likely to begin to moderate over the next 12 months thanks to the aggressive policy of the Fed. When interest rates begin to normalize, the preferred stock of Wells Fargo is likely to begin to recover towards its level before the onset of this interest rate cycle.

To provide a perspective for the upside potential of the preferred stock of Wells Fargo, the stock was trading around $1500 at the end of 2021, just before the surge of interest rates. It is thus reasonable to expect the stock to recover towards this level whenever interest rates revert to normal levels. This means that the preferred stock of Wells Fargo has 30% upside potential off its current level over the next 3-5 years, in my view.

Risk Factor #2: A potential liquidity problem of Wells Fargo

Due to the financial turmoil that has been triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse and First Republic, the stocks of all regional stocks have incurred a massive sell-off this year. The stocks of most large banks, such as Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), have remained unaffected, but the preferred stock of Wells Fargo has shed 10% off its peak in January.

However, investors should not expect Wells Fargo to be hurt by the ongoing turmoil. In fact, large banks are likely to benefit from this downturn, as many consumers and corporations have decided to transfer their deposits from regional banks to larger banks in order to enhance their feeling of safety. It is not accidental that the deposits of First Republic were rescued by JPMorgan Chase.

The resilience of Wells Fargo to the downturn of the financial sector was evident in the latest earnings report of the bank. In the first quarter, Wells Fargo grew its net interest income 45% over the prior year's quarter thanks to much higher interest rates, which resulted in a much wider net interest margin. Net interest income slipped only 1% on a sequential basis but non-interest income grew 12% thanks to increased fees. Overall, Wells Fargo grew its earnings per share by 35% over the prior year's quarter and by 64% over the previous quarter. Notably, the bank has exceeded the analysts' earnings-per-share estimates by a wide margin for 11 consecutive quarters. This is a testament to the sustained business momentum of the company.

Moreover, Wells Fargo improved its capital ratio from 10.5% in the prior year's quarter to 10.8%. The only caveat in the earnings report was a 3% decrease in consumer deposits during the quarter. However, this decrease is certainly not a harbinger of an upcoming bank run. As per the conference call of the bank, the decrease in deposits resulted from the surge of interest rates to multi-year highs, which led individuals to withdraw funds and look elsewhere for higher yields. Now that the cycle of interest rate hikes seems to be approaching its end, this trend will probably abate. Indeed, analysts expect Wells Fargo to grow its earnings per share by 7% this year and by another 1% next year. In other words, analysts do not expect the bank to face any liquidity issues.

It is also important to note that the preferred dividends of Wells Fargo cannot be suspended as long as the bank keeps paying its common dividend. The common dividend is well secured, as the common stock has a payout ratio of only 25%. In addition, the company repurchased $4 billion of its stock during the first quarter. When a company repurchases stock worth 2.5% of its market capitalization within a single quarter, it is undoubtedly highly confident in its future prospects.

Overall, Wells Fargo is not likely to face any liquidity issues and hence the only material risk factor facing its preferred stock is the adverse environment of high interest rates. However, as mentioned above, it is unrealistic to expect interest rates to remain around multi-year highs for years. Whenever interest rates begin to normalize, they are likely to trigger a relief rally of the preferred stock of Wells Fargo.

Final thoughts

Whenever interest rates revert to normal levels, I believe the preferred stock of Wells Fargo is likely to rally approximately 30% off its nearly 10-year low, towards its level before the onset of interest rate hikes. No-one can predict when interest rates will normalize. However, the preferred shareholders of Wells Fargo are being paid a 6.5% dividend while waiting for the above thesis to materialize. This makes it much easier to remain focused on the long run and endure potential setbacks related to the normalization of interest rates.