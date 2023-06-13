Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Shanghai International Gold Exchange And Its Role In De-Dollarization

Jun. 13, 2023 11:20 AM ETCYB, DBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS
Jan Nieuwenhuijs profile picture
Jan Nieuwenhuijs
1.53K Followers

Summary

  • The Shanghai International Gold Exchange (SGEI) is located in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone (SFTZ) to spur international gold trading in renminbi.
  • The Shanghai International Gold Exchange can play a crucial role in de-dollarization, as it allows countries to use renminbi as a trade currency that can be converted into gold without affecting China’s balance of payments.
  • Another feature of the Exchange is that it commingles onshore and offshore renminbi, providing a platform for arbitrage between the two.

Precious metals and currency investment concept : Gold colored iron ore on a China yuan money.

William_Potter

This article is a primer on the Chinese gold market, more specifically the Shanghai International Gold Exchange (SGEI). The SGEI facilitates “offshore” gold trading in renminbi and can play a crucial role in de-dollarization, as it allows countries to use renminbi as a trade

Chinese cross-border gold trade

Overview of privileges that traders have with respect to MB and IB contracts

PBoC swap lines

This article was written by

Jan Nieuwenhuijs profile picture
Jan Nieuwenhuijs
1.53K Followers
Jan Nieuwenhuijs is a financial researcher and gold analyst at Gainesville Coins. Nieuwenhuijs mostly writes about gold, covering topics such as the global physical gold market, derivative markets, central banks' gold policy, and the international monetary system.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.