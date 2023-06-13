Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 13, 2023 11:15 AM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.11K Followers

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference June 13, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Hamann - EVP & CFO

Eric Gehringer - EVP, Operations

Conference Call Participants

Allison Poliniak - Wells Fargo

Allison Poliniak

So good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Wells Fargo Industrial Conference. My name is Allison Poliniak. I'm the Senior Analyst following Industrial Technology and more importantly, for patients (ph) here at the company. We're delighted to have our Union Pacific here kicking it off for us today. We have Jennifer Hamann, the CFO of Union Pacific; and Eric Gehringer, EVP of Operations, right?

So I guess, firstly, I guess Jennifer, you have a few slides you want to walk through. So I'll turn it with you.

Jennifer Hamann

All right. Great. So good morning, everyone. So as Allison mentioned, we do have a couple of slides. So for those of you who are listening in on the webcast and not in the room, you can access those slides on our investor web page. It's in the link next to the webcast itself.

I also need to remind everybody that we will be making some forward-looking statements today. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. So please refer to our SEC filings for additional information about the risk factors.

So if you look on our first slide here, we show the UP franchise. And I think it's an important part -- place for us to start in terms of our conversation about UP. It's the foundation of everything we do. And we absolutely believe that it is the premier rail franchise in North America, and I know that, that belief is shared by many of our shareholders as well.

If you look at the breadth of that map and the very diverse

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.