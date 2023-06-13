Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vonovia: Likely Further Pain Ahead But Appears To Be Priced In

Jun. 13, 2023 12:27 PM ETVonovia SE (VNNVF), VONOY1 Comment
Summary

  • Vonovia, Germany's largest residential landlord, reported decent Q1 2023 results with 3.4% YoY rental growth and a healthy 2.2% vacancy rate.
  • Rental segment is expected to remain strong due to increasing demand and a severe housing shortage in Germany, offsetting weakness in Recurring Sales segment and Development segments.
  • Tailwinds from anticipated easing interest rates from next year onward.
  • Long-term fundamentals are intact as migration and inadequate housing supply support structural growth.

vonovia headquarter building in bochum germany

Teka77

Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) is Germany's largest residential landlord and one of the largest in Europe. The company's portfolio is largely concentrated in Germany, and to a lesser extent in Sweden and Austria.

Q1 2023: Good rent growth, rent collection, and vacancy rates support

Vonovia key figures Q1 2023

Vonovia

Vonovia Rental segment performance Q1 2023

Vonovia Q1 2023

Vonovia Recurring Sales segment Q1 2023

Vonovia Q1 2023 investor presentation

Vonovia LTV covenants Q1 2023

Vonovia Q1 2023 investor presentation

Vonovia debt structure

Vonovia Q1 2023 investor presentation

Analyst rating Vonovia

WSJ

Long only, focused on high quality businesses with economic moats and solid business fundamentals. Sector and geography agnostic. Long term investment horizon. None of the articles constitute investment advice.

