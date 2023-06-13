Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 13, 2023 11:29 AM ETTarena International, Inc. (TEDU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.11K Followers

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sylvia Yang - IR Manager

Nancy Ying Sun - CEO

Ping Wei - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Edward Reilly - EF Hutton

William Gregozeski - Greenridge Global

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the First Quarter of 2023 Tarena International, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, June 13, 2023.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. Sylvia Yang, the Investor Relationship Manager. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Sylvia Yang

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Tarena's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2023. The Company's earnings results were released earlier today and are available on our IR website, ir.tedu.cn, as well as our newswire services.

Today, you will hear from Ms. Nancy Ying Sun, our CEO; and Ms. Ping Wei, our CFO, who'll take you through the Company's operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and give revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2023. After their prepared remarks, Nancy and Ms. Wei will be available to answer your questions.

Before we continue, please note that the discussion today will contain certain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Tarena does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Also, please note that some of the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.