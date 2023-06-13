Stock Ideas After Cooler CPI Report
Summary
- May 2023 CPI report indicated the slowest annual inflation since March 2021.
- Markets priced in the cooler inflation report.
- Investing ideas in energy, telecom and food stocks.
- Watch the Fed interest rate release tomorrow.
Market participants responded positively to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation report. The consumer price index indicated inflation rising at a 4.0% annual rate in May 2023. This is the lowest in two years. Although the Federal Reserve will consider the core inflation rate of 5.3% in tomorrow's rate decision announcement, traders are bullish.
The market might expect the central bank to pause rate hikes in June. Rates may rise again in July as the Fed will likely review the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis report on personal consumption expenditures on June 30, 2023.
Notable Areas of Inflation
The BLS reported index for shelter, the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, increasing by 0.6% from the previous month. It is up 8.0% Y/Y. Prices for used cars and trucks increased by 4.4% while falling by 4.2% year-on-year.
After stabilizing for two months, food prices increased again by 0.2%. The report noted that the yearly 4.0% increase in all items is the lowest in a year. Inflation rose by the smallest amount since the period ending March 2021. The major indices rallied ahead of the anticipation of the slowing pace of inflation. The S&P (SP500) is up by 14.1% year-to-date. Still, readers will find that as of June 12, 2023, 228 companies are down for the year. Conversely, companies that have a market capitalization of over a trillion dollars are up substantially.
Companies in the trillion-dollar-plus by market capitalization club are Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), and Microsoft (MSFT). Nvidia (NVDA) earns a mention for nearly doubling in value this year. The graphics server supplier issued jaw-dropping guidance of billions in revenue as customers implement artificial intelligence solutions.
Energy Disinflation
A yearly 11.7% drop in the energy index helped slow inflation. The substantial drop in energy commodities, fuel oil, and utility (piped) gas service has several contradictory implications.
The drop in energy prices suggests that the economy will slow. In Europe, Germany entered a technical recession when its economy contracted in the first quarter of 2023. Still, this is an oversimplification. Russia is supplying China and India with much of the energy it needs. China's economic slowdown may reverse quickly in the coming months. It lowered its short-term lending rate to rejuvenate its economy.
Prices of copper and other base metals responded quickly. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) gained 5.8%. Teck Resources (TECK) added 4.1%. Value investors may not chase the FCX stock rally. The valuation grade is D-. Growth is weak, giving it a D- grade.
Traders may point to its profitability and increasing stock momentum.
Teck is similarly weak in growth, but has better value. The company has many suiters for its coal business. This might further unlock the discount in TECK stock.
Food Prices Rise
Stock markets ignore the harm that the 6.7% yearly rise in food prices brings. Prices for food at home increased by 5.8%, while food away from home prices increased by 8.3% annually. Previously, food inflation did not hurt food suppliers with strong branding. However, shares of Pepsi (PEP) and Coca-Cola (KO) dipped from their peak. Investors are growing increasingly concerned that these firms cannot pass higher costs to their customers. PEP stock is down 7.3% in the last month. KO stock lost 5.7% in that time.
On the chart, KO stock has a bearish "double top" at $65.00. In the quant scores below, the beverage firms have strong profitability. Their weak valuations increase the risk of a further stock price correction.
Other Considerations
Animated readers commented that the Inflation Reduction Act increases inflation. This inevitably leads to a political discussion instead of an investment one. Investors should follow sectors that benefit from higher government spending. This includes the defense and aerospace sector.
Look at the $887.9 million navy contract that Raytheon (RTX) won on June 13, 2023. Last month, Lockheed Martin bagged two Air Force contracts worth $750 million and $443 million.
Readers also commented that the value of everyone's paycheck is falling from higher core inflation. Money funds that pay over 5.0% are below the inflation rate. In addition, the paycheck grows at a slower pace, resulting in lower disposable income.
Investors should brace for consumers continuing to pull back on spending. After they cut the cable to subscribe to streaming services, streaming firms raised prices. Consumers may respond by cutting Netflix (NFLX), for example.
High debt will cost more to service for the telecom firms. Markets are growing increasingly worried about Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) reporting lower average revenue per subscriber. Rumors that Amazon would offer low-cost or free nationwide mobile phone service exasperated that fear.
Your Takeaway
The CPI report is the first of two major events this week. Tomorrow, the Federal Reserve's interpretation of the report will matter more.
Look beyond one month. Consider the chances of a rate pause tomorrow and a 25- bps rate hike in July.
