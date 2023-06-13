Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 13, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Wyche Green - Chief Executive Officer

Ben Stilwill - President

Tom Gibson - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Jacob Goldberger - Director, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hewitt - Craig Hallum Capital

Brooks O’Neil - Lake Street Capital

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Streamline Health Solutions’ first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call.

At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. The question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone today should require Operator assistance during the conference, please press star, zero from your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I’ll turn the conference over to Jacob Goldberger. Jacob, you may now begin.

Jacob Goldberger

Thank you for joining us for the corporate update and financial results review of Streamline Health Solutions for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended April 30, 2023.

As the conference call Operator indicated, my name is Jacob Goldberger. Joining me on the call today are Wyche Green, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Ben Stilwill, President, and Tom Gibson, Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of today’s prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question and answer session.

If anyone participating on today’s call does not have a full text copy of our press release announcing these results, you can retrieve it from the company’s website at www.streamlinehealth.net, or from numerous financial websites.

Before we begin with prepared remarks, we want to be sure we are clear for everyone on the record how certain information which may be provided today, as with all of our earnings calls, should be viewed. We therefore submit for the record the following statement.

Statements

