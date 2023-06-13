Mochamad Imam Antero/iStock via Getty Images

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is a large midstream company with a market cap of more than $5 billion. The company has steadily recovered, going up more than 5x from its early-2020 lows, albeit with some volatility. However, it still remains substantially above its COVID-19 highs. As we'll see throughout this article, the company will struggle to generate continued returns.

Antero Midstream Overview

The company has a strong inventory of assets and one of the stronger balance sheets in the industry.

Antero Midstream Investor Presentation

LNG is making natural gas a more global and lower-emission energy source. Additionally, it enables natural gas to be under long-term power contracts, with less volatility, than local natural gas. The company expects to continue generating strong free cash flow ("FCF") and grow, and its strong asset base along with global demand growth will help the company.

Antero Midstream Assets

The company has worked to substantially improve its capital efficiency and breakeven for its portfolio.

Antero Midstream Investor Presentation

The company has increased its lateral length to ~13,500 feet average for the year. That's a substantial improvement of 40% from where the company was in 2017. That has enabled the company to substantially improve its revenue per 1000 ft of lateral by just under $1.7 million with no additional incremental capital.

With natural gas at just under $2.3 / Mcf, the company has 10+ years at sub-$2 / Mcf locations (almost 1000 locations).

Antero Midstream Leverage and Investments

The company maintains incredibly low leverage, while continuing to invest.

Antero Midstream Investor Presentation

The company's leading upstream company, with a market capitalization of more than $6 billion, has an incredibly low 0.5x leverage ratio. That's important given the susceptibility of the company to a drop in prices. The midstream company has a 3.6x leverage ratio, also substantially lower than its peers, which means its financial risk is overall lower.

The company has no maturities until 2026. That year it has just over $1.3 billion due at almost 8% with ~$680 million average in each of the next 3 years at just over 5%. The company's post-dividend FCF isn't enough to cover all of this, so the company will need to either roll over debt or cut its 8% dividend yield.

Antero Midstream Investor Presentation

The company is cutting its capital expenditures and expects that to continue reducing. At the same time, the company will continue to earn almost 20% returns on its invested capital. The company's low capital expenditures and guidance through 2027 shows that the company is focused on its balance sheet and shareholder returns over growth.

That's what we like to see.

Antero Midstream 5-Year Outlook

The company's 5-year outlook will enable substantial shareholder returns as the company redirects towards FCF.

Antero Midstream Investor Presentation

The company's lack of growth capital is seen in its adjusted EBITDA growth. The company is only targeting ~3% adjusted EBITDA growth at the midpoint for the next 5 years. The company's organic project backlog of less than $200 million / year is relatively minimal. The company's cumulative FCF before dividends through 2027 is expected to be $550 million / year.

The company's cash flow is going primarily to dividends, that dividend yield of just over 8% is expensive to maintain. The company's FCF after dividends is expected to be roughly $250 million / year, which with the company's debt obligations means the market for rollovers will affect what the company ends up doing.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is Antero Midstream Corporation's hefty ties into its upstream sponsor (Antero). Antero is a strong company with a strong balance sheet, but much stronger sponsors (such as Occidental Petroleum) have almost failed. That risk cannot be understated, it's a massive risk for Antero to drive future returns.

Conclusion

Antero Midstream is keeping capital low, which we like to see. The company has a strong financial position, but the shorter-term duration of its debt means that it'll need to roll over the debt at some point. That's risky given the higher debt environment that the company operates in, but we expect it'll be able to comfortably handle it.

The company has a more than 8% dividend yield. That forms the core of its returns. But the company still has strong capital spending on top of that, amounting to 4% of its market cap and an additional 4% of FCF after its dividend. That shows the strength in its valuation, and it should enable Antero Midstream Corporation to generate strong continued shareholder returns.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.