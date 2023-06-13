Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: Metaverse Race Has Begun

Jun. 13, 2023 12:38 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
303 Followers

Summary

  • Apple's new Vision Pro AR/VR headset is expected to contribute around $63 billion in revenues by 2032, with a dominant market share in the spatial computing industry.
  • The total addressable market for AR/VR headsets is projected to be valued at around $210 billion by 2032, with Apple's total revenues forecasted to reach $630 billion.
  • Despite the potential success of the Vision Pro, I believe Apple's stock is currently overvalued by 26.9%, making it a less attractive investment opportunity at present prices.

Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The freshly introduced Apple Vision Pro catapulted Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) into the Metaverse race. Not only did the company present an AR/VR headset years ahead of any of its competitors, but it also felt

US Vision Pro sales volume

US Vision Pro sales volume (Personal Data)

Global Vision Pro sales volume

Global Vision Pro sales volume (Personal Data)

Vision Pro revenues & TAM

Vision Pro revenues & TAM (Personal Data)

Technology hardware industry data

Technology hardware industry data (Personal Data)

Apple future revenues

Apple future revenues (Personal Data)

Apple operating margin & ROIC

Apple operating margin & ROIC (Apple)

Apple future operating margin & ROIC

Apple future operating margin & ROIC (Personal Data)

Apple FCFF

Apple FCFF (Personal Data)

Apple future FCFF

Apple future FCFF (Personal Data)

Apple intrinsic value

Apple intrinsic value (Personal Data)

This article was written by

BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
303 Followers
I'm a financial analyst focused on stock analysis using the DCF model. My analysis focuses on US, European and Chinese companies for long-term investment opportunities. Check my youtube channel BlackNote Investments https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8rqJsIjenaprbw0446OxaQ

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.