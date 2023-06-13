Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Skip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah: Fed Preview And A Spotlight On SPHY, U.S. Junk Bonds

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.78K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed is expected to hold its policy rate on Wednesday, and all eyes and ears will be on Jay Powell's afternoon press conference.
  • Amid continued bond market volatility and easing inflation indicators, I spot interesting trends in the high-yield credit market and spotlight SPDR® Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF.
  • A more stable interest rate regime is positive for junk bonds, but a Fed rate that is "higher for longer" poses risks for less liquid companies.

Hispanic woman wearing coat skipping rock at mountain lake

Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It's a loud week of economic data. Following a quiet several sessions with the S&P VIX Index (VIX) dipping toward 13 amid a dearth of indicator news, Tuesday's CPI, Wednesday's Fed

A Major Week of Key Data

BofA Global Research

A Skip, Hike, Pause, Then Cuts?

CME FedWatch Tool

US Aggregate Bond Market Yield Near Multi-Year Highs

WisdomTree ETFs

A 3.5% Baseline Fed Rate Priced In By Late 2025

The Daily Shot

Treasury Volatility Remains High

TradingView

BofA: FOMC Statement Preview

BofA Global Research

Goldman: An Inflation Target Shift?

Goldman Sachs

Inserting image10-Year Breakevens: Under 2.2%...

St. Louis Federal Reserve

In Focus: Junk Bonds' Duration Slims

Bloomberg

SPHY: Sector Allocation

SSGA Funds

SPHY: The Consolidation Persists

StockCharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.78K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.