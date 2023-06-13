Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Decision Time For The Fed: To Pause Or Not To Pause?

Jun. 13, 2023 12:10 PM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, EWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA, EWA, FLAU, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, FTSD, LMBS, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB1 Comment
Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.46K Followers

Summary

  • Last week was a momentous one, as the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada both decided to hike rates after enacting conditional pauses.
  • These hikes were important because central banks’ policy decisions can prove infectious, convincing other central banks to hike rates too.
  • I still believe the Federal Reserve will conditionally pause this week, with some stern language about continuing with rate increases if needed.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai

As a parent, making things conditional is a powerful tool. You can get your allowance if you do your chores. You can’t go out with friends if you don’t get your homework done. As the mother of a teenager, this is my

This article was written by

Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.46K Followers
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.