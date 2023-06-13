Henrik Sorensen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

To be completely honest, whenever I go with a very negative article title, I feel like I'm working on either hit-job or clickbait content. In this case, I fully stand behind this somewhat bearish title, and I will use this article to give you the details and explain my bearish title.

After covering the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) in April, it's time for an update. Back then, my article was titled XLRE: Real Estate Is In Trouble. In that article, I covered the risks of rising inflation, high rates, and related economic woes on financial conditions and delinquency rates in the commercial real estate industry ("CRE").

In this article, we'll discuss a continuation of that trend, with worsening conditions for commercial real estate and increasing risks for landlords, banks, and related institutions.

Commercial real estate is now officially something that worries me.

In this article, I will give you the details and explain how I'm dealing with this situation.

What's Happening In Europe?

Let's start this article by taking a quick look at the situation in Europe, where the ECB has been hiking rates at the fastest pace in its young history.

TradingEconomics (ECB Interest Rate)

The EU maintained a prolonged period of negative rates to fuel an unstable economy and low inflation.

Unlike the US, the EU has structural issues that I will discuss in the future.

For now, it's important to show what's happening to the CRE industry as a result of tightening.

As reported by Bloomberg and according to a recent financial stability review by the Central Bank of Ireland, the commercial real estate markets are at a heightened risk due to the potential tightening of global monetary policy.

The significant growth in commercial real estate investment worldwide has raised concerns about overvalued assets in the sector. The bank also highlighted the challenges faced by the industry, including the cyclical impact of rising interest rates and the structural changes caused by remote work practices resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the article, it was mentioned that certain fund managers limit withdrawals from real estate funds, and banks impose new limits on leverage to prevent investors from taking on too much leverage.

In Europe, landlords are not only facing higher maturities but they're now faced with steadily rising maturities. In 2026, maturities are set to exceed $50 billion, which is huge for the European property market.

Bloomberg

Most market participants weren't prepared for the acceleration in inflation and the forced tightening cycle of major central banks.

CRE Is Becoming A Real Issue

Turning our attention to the United States, we see similar developments, yet on a much bigger scale. One major issue related to higher rates is access to loans. In an industry (economy) fueled by debt, that's an issue.

According to Wells Fargo, strains within the regional banking sector and macroeconomic uncertainty have led to a more cautious lending environment, particularly in CRE lending. Banks have tightened standards for construction and land development as well as nonfarm nonresidential loans.

As a result, demand for lending has decreased, particularly in commercial and multifamily mortgage loan originations.

The charts below show that demand for CRE loans has hit levels not seen since the Great Financial Crisis as credit conditions have deteriorated to multi-year highs.

Wells Fargo

As one might assume, this has a major impact on prices and physical property demand.

The commercial real estate market has experienced a decline in both transaction volumes and property prices due to the aforementioned reduced credit access and property valuation uncertainty in a higher interest rate environment.

Hence, the all-property price index has fallen, with the sharpest drop observed in multifamily properties. Office and retail prices have also declined.

Wells Fargo

However, despite the decrease, property prices remain above pre-pandemic levels.

Additionally, due to lower prices and deteriorating access to new debt, we're witnessing an increase in commercial mortgage-backed security delinquency rates, as seen in the chart below. While most sectors are still dealing with low delinquency rates, the uptrend is notable and likely to accelerate, given the trend in credit conditions.

Wells Fargo

As a result, existing CMBSs bundled together are trading at their highest yields in over a decade.

Bloomberg

With all of this in mind, the real risk is the breakdown of these commercial mortgages and the risks this poses to the system.

Domino Risks Are Rising

On June 10, Dawn Fitzpatrick, CEO of Soros Fund Management, expressed her belief at the Bloomberg Invest conference that a credit contraction is inevitable, leading to the failure of more banks, which would be an extreme domino effect.

Although I'm not yet advocating for a complete financial crisis (I'm not making the case that she is doing that either), it must be acknowledged that she raised valid concerns when she highlighted the existence of underlying issues that have yet to emerge, thereby exerting significant strain on regional banks in the United States.

For example, on top of potential despot outflows due to high short-term government bond yields, CRE presents a further source of trouble for the banking industry, with smaller and regional banks having a larger stake in this sector in recent years.

Smaller banks have roughly 14% direct CRE exposure.

Bloomberg

The shift to remote work has diminished the value of office spaces, and with nearly $1.5 trillion of commercial property debt due for repayment by the end of 2025, the rising interest rates have made many properties less valuable, as we just briefly discussed.

Furthermore, as reported by the same Bloomberg article, 700 US banks currently exceed the 2006 guidance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. ("FDIC") on commercial real estate loan concentration. This number has more than doubled in just two years.

Bloomberg

These FDIC guidelines were introduced to address loan concentration and risk management deficiencies among banks, and those surpassing the limits could face heightened supervisory scrutiny and requirements for higher capital levels and risk management practices.

As a result, certain banks already are taking steps to shrink their exposure to commercial real estate. PacWest Bancorp (PACW), for example, is selling a $2.6 billion portfolio of real estate construction loans to strengthen liquidity.

Even worse is the fact that roughly $140 billion worth of CMBS assets are set to mature this year. Data shows that an increasing proportion of loans bundled into CMBS was interest-only, with more than 4% of office loans in these securities being at least 30 days in arrears as of May, the highest level since 2018.

Furthermore, I believe it's unlikely that the Fed will lower interest rates to support the economy, as it's dealing with very sticky inflation. I believe that rapid rate cuts will only happen if the Fed is forced to cut, which isn't bullish either. I discussed all of that in this article.

How I'm Dealing With Real Estate Stocks

In this article, I'm using XLRE as a benchmark. The content obviously applies to other ETFs and sectors (like banks) as well.

What I like about XLRE is that it's well-diversified and a good proxy of commercial real estate. Only 15% of the ETF consists of residential REITs.

State Street

The remaining exposure consists of a wide variety of commercial properties led by companies that invest in warehouses, cell towers, storage facilities, and retail assets.

State Street

In this case, I own Extra Space Storage (EXR) and Public Storage (PSA), which are cyclical, but companies with top-tier balance sheets and strong secular tailwinds.

Due to general industry headwinds, XLRE and my holdings have done rather poorly, which I continue to expect until investors see tailwinds consisting of a sustainable decline in long-term rates and support from strong consumer and related economic fundamentals.

Excluding dividends, XLRE has generated less than 25% in capital gains since 2015. The S&P 500 was up 120% during this period.

Data by YCharts

This divergence is amplified by the large tech exposure of the S&P 500 and the steep drawdowns of real estate stocks whenever they encounter headwinds.

Hence, I would make the case that most real estate stocks are NOT that great to hedge against high inflation. While they tend to come with high income and dividends hikes that beat average inflation rates, above-average inflation often turns into a real estate headwind, as it often comes with higher rates.

With all of this said, I stick to what I wrote in my prior article. I believe that real estate stocks have more downside risks.

However, I'm not selling. I'm a buyer on weakness, as I will buy commercial and residential real estate the moment we get another drawdown. While I might miss some upside if my thesis is wrong, it's a risk I'm willing to take.

This also means that I will continue to cover potential investment ideas in the weeks and months ahead.

Takeaway

The commercial real estate industry is facing increasing risks and worsening conditions, both in Europe and the United States. Tightening monetary policies, rising interest rates and structural changes caused by the pandemic are putting pressure on the market.

Access to loans has become more difficult, leading to decreased demand and declining property prices.

The rise in commercial mortgage-backed security yields and the potential breakdown of these mortgages pose risks to the system.

Regional banks, in particular, are vulnerable due to their exposure to commercial real estate.

While real estate stocks may offer high income and dividend growth, they're not reliable hedges against high inflation and often suffer during economic headwinds.

Despite the downside risks, I remain a buyer on weakness, ready to invest in commercial and residential real estate during downturns.

However, investors in the industry need to be prudent. Buy companies with strong balance sheets, preferably with no major maturities in 2023 and 2024. Also, buy companies with secular tailwinds that can withstand demand weakness.