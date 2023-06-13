Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Diversification Myth

Jun. 13, 2023 1:09 PM ETGLD, IWM, SLV, SPY, TLT, XLU1 Comment
Luckbox Magazine
Summary

  • Adding more positions to a portfolio may not necessarily create diversification relative to the overall market, especially when the positions are highly correlated.
  • During times of market turmoil, correlations among products can increase, making it difficult to find markets that are perfectly independent of each other.
  • Diversification can be achieved by using a variety of options strategies and choosing options with differing expiration months.
By Michael Rechenthin

Investors often believe having more positions decreases risk. The truth is a bit more gray.

While adding positions does “spread the burden” among more stocks, it may not actually create diversification relative to the overall market.

Take, for

This article was written by

Luckbox Magazine
Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article is courtesy of Luckbox magazine

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

