Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Nasdaq London Investor Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 13, 2023 12:18 PM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Nasdaq London Investor Conference Call June 13, 2023 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Lipacis - Jefferies

Mark Lipacis

Great, I think we can get started. So, very privileged to have Analog Devices today. I am honored to have the CFO, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah. Prashanth is the CFO of Analog Devices. He's responsible both for financial strategy, oversees the company's global finance organization with responsibility for financial management, planning controls and reporting. Prior to Analog Devices, Prashanth was the CFO of WABCO Holdings and he previously served as Division CFO and other financial leadership roles at Applied Materials, Visa and United Technologies.

So Prashanth, thank you for coming. Welcome.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Thank you, Mark. Pleasure to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mark Lipacis

Great. So Prashanth, I want to start out; you made an announcement on your earnings call that you intend to leave the company at the end of the fiscal year. As you look back over the last 6 years at the company, can you share with us your view as to what accomplishments are you most proud of? And what surprised you most about the industry and ADI as you kind of hit the ground running?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Yes. Thanks, Mark. So on a personal level, I would say that I am very proud of the team that we have built in finance at ADI. And the growth that we've seen in that finance leadership team. Several of them have already gone on to become company CFOs and I would expect several of the -- of my current staff at some point in their career to also become company CFOs. So it's great to see that type of talent development. On the business side, I think that the discipline that we, as a finance team, brought to

