ChatGPT, Can You Pay My Inflated Bills?

Jun. 13, 2023 12:30 PM ETRAAX
VanEck
Summary

  • Recession fears are pressuring economically sensitive real assets and creating, in our view, tremendous opportunities to re-allocate your portfolio.
  • VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF is designed as a one-stop solution to address the current investment regime.
  • Income-generating real assets offer attractive portfolio yields and the potential for price appreciation to hedge against inflation and add further diversification benefits to the portfolio.

It's entirely possible for both of these realities to coexist: AI could have the same transformative impact as the internet, while inflation continues to persist.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) euphoria is hitting the markets hard. The market cap of

Average Earning Yield (MSFT, GOOG, AAPL, AMZN, NVDA) - US Treasury 2 Year Yield 5/12-6/23

Source: Bloomberg as of 6/5/2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein, or as any call to action.

Average Earning Yield (XOM, CVX, EOG, COP, SLB) - US Treasury 2 Year Yield 5/12-6/23

Source: Bloomberg as of 6/5/2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein, or as any call to action.

Do you believe that there will be a U.S. recession in 2023?

Source: VanEck, VettaFi as of 5/5/2023. Not intended as a prediction or forecast of future events.

When do you think high inflation (above 2%) will dissipate?

Source: VanEck, VettaFi as of 5/5/2023. Not intended as a prediction or forecast of future events.

How large of an allocation do you have to real assets?

Source: VanEck, VettaFi. As of 5/5/2023. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein, or as any call to action.

Inflation Allocation ETF Exposures

Source: State Street, VanEck as of 5/31/2023. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein, or as any call to action.

VanEck
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

