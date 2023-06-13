Daenin Arnee

One of the beautiful things about a publicly traded company is the ability to easily raise capital, either through the issuance of debt or the issuance of stock. If the company is large enough, there is always some buyer interested in picking up a security. But for companies that are not publicly traded, opportunities are more limited.

One firm that works to bridge this gap is Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN). With a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, Main Street Capital is not exactly a large company on its own. But it is set up as a business development company, or BDC. Its sole purpose is to take capital, much of which is raised from public investors, to pool that capital, and then to invest it in small publicly traded companies or privately held firms. For the most part, the financial trajectory of the company has been quite positive. And in this current environment with high interest rates, the enterprise has the ability to ratchet up its returns.

A look into the past

This is not my first time writing about Main Street Capital. But it has been a long while since I've dug into it. The last article that I published on the firm came out in early November of 2020. I ended up taking a rather bullish stance on the firm, lauding its long history of robust cash payouts to investors, and overall financial footing. At the end of the day, I ended up rating the company a "Buy" to reflect my view at the time that shares should outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future.

You can imagine my pleasure when I found out that, since the publication of that article, shares of the company have generated upside for investors of 79.8%. That's far better than the 28.9% increase seen by the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the same window of time.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

After seeing Main Street Capital stock generate such a high return for investors, you might think that I would become more cautious on the firm. However, the company has also grown over that time. In 2021, for instance, Main Street Capital generated investment income of $289 million. In 2022, this number grew to $376.9 million. Other results were also largely better from year to year. Net investment income, for instance, jumped from $182.7 million to $245.3 million. Sadly, profits did worsen, falling from $330.8 million to $241.6 million. If it looks as though this bottom line figure is flashing a warning signal, it's important to note that the move lower in profits was really attributable to the fact that, in 2021, net unrealized depreciation associated with its investments was $110.8 million higher than it was in 2022. The fact that this gain is unrealized means that the company booked the profit on a non-cash basis.

Now that we are in the 2023 fiscal year, it's important to place special emphasis on the most recent data available. This data looks even better than 2022 did relative to 2021. Investment income, for instance, totaled $120.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. This dwarfs the $79.4 million reported one year earlier. Net interest income during this time grew from $52.2 million to $81 million, while profits jumped from $65.2 million to $79.6 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

One big contributor to this increase is the fact that the overall size of the company's portfolio grew during this window of time. Using cost as opposed to fair value as an example, the firm's portfolio that has been invested into portfolio companies came out to $3.62 billion during the most recent quarter. That's up from the $3.05 billion reported one year earlier. The greater this portfolio size is, the greater that interest income should be, keeping interest rates flat. Of course, the picture is not quite that simple. How much the company pays in interest for the capital that's on its books and how much it collects in interest from the investments that it makes, are also major contributors. Fortunately, as of the most recent quarter, 73% of its investment portfolio, by cost, carries floating rates. By comparison, 72% of its debt obligations are at fixed rates. This means that, so long as interest rates don't rise enough to cause a significant increase in defaults, higher interest rates for the company should be viewed positively.

As part of my analysis for the company, I decided to look into the specifics of its portfolio. Its overall portfolio is broken up into three different categories. First, you have the LMM investments. This category consists of lower middle market firms. Second, you have the MM category, labeled so because it refers to the middle market companies that the company provides its services to. And finally, you have the PL, or private loan category. Private loan investments are made in companies that, usually, are in the process of being acquired by another business. Many of these private loan investments are originated by Main Street Capital itself, but some are originated through strategic relationships with other investment funds.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In assessing these types of investments, I decided to look at a few different data points. For starters, I wanted to look at how many of these deals have been made and that are currently outstanding as of the end of any fiscal period. This can be seen in the chart above. With the exception of the MM deals, we have seen greater activity across the company's investment portfolio over the past few years. This makes sense when you consider that the firm continues to expand. But it is interesting to note a reduction in MM deals. Next, I wanted to look at what a typical firm looked like in each of these categories. In the chart below, for instance, you can see the annual EBITDA that a company in each category would average. For both the PL and MM categories, management has actually been willing to make deals with smaller businesses. But the opposite is the case when it comes to the LMM investments that it has made.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This all strikes me as very peculiar. To see a reduction in the total number of investments for a category makes sense if the company is trying to reduce its exposure to that segment. But ideally, that sort of risk aversion would also cause the business to focus on deals that involve firms that have higher levels of profitability as opposed to lower levels. This could simply be because of a lack of opportunities in the market. Meanwhile, the increase in profitability for the LMM businesses likely would be an attempt by the company to reduce risk even as it increased its exposure to firms in this category.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Given that we are in a high interest rate environment, you would expect to see the effective yields on the investments that it's making increase. As the chart above illustrates, this is exactly what occurred across the board. From 2021 through the first quarter of 2023, effective yields popped higher, especially when it came to the PL portfolio. The dark side to the higher yield is that you would also expect to see a higher amount of troubled investments. In terms of the overall number of investments that are described as troubled, this is exactly what you get. In 2020, only 7 of the investments in its portfolio were classified as non-accrual. This year, that number had spiked to 13. Even with this being the case, however, the percent of non-accrual loans relative to the overall portfolio size has actually improved, dropping from 3.6% to 3.2%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This overall shift in strategy is definitely intriguing. If this trend continues, management is going to focus on smaller companies that are more profitable than prior ones were. But at the same time, it is becoming laxer when it comes to the larger investments. What I believe is going on for the difference between the PL investments and the MM investments is that the decrease in average EBITDA for the former and increase in the number of total companies invested in, is an attempt by management to allocate capital even if that means it might be taking some additional risk. When I say allocating more capital, I do mean it. In 2021, for instance, by cost, $1.16 billion was invested in the PL portfolio. Only one year later, this number had hit $1.50 billion. As of the most recent quarter, this number had increased further to $1.53 billion. Meanwhile, when it comes to the MM portfolio, the company is clearly decreasing its exposure. Even the value of the portfolio (by cost) dropped from $440.9 million in 2021 to $401.7 million in 2022. By the end of the first quarter of this year, that number had dropped further to $391 million.

This on its own does not tell us whether we should or should not look at the company in a bullish light. All it tells us is how management is approaching its most important activity and it implies what investors should be on the lookout for in the future. To see whether or not shares still makes sense, one thing I did do was look at how shares are priced. Using results from last year, the company is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 13.3. The EV to EBITDA multiple of the company, meanwhile, is 16.1.

Takeaway

All things considered right now, Main Street Capital is an interesting company in an interesting position. Even though the business is decreasing its exposure on the relatively safer MM investments in its portfolio, it is increasing exposure elsewhere. The company has been able to do this with smaller firms while also becoming a bit pickier when it comes to the underlying profitability of said firms. This on its own should serve to de-risk the company to some degree.

On the other hand, the opposite is true with the PL investments, with the company prioritizing asset allocation over entity profitability. But given that the effective yields being charged have increased so much, particularly when it comes to the PL portfolio, I can understand why the firm would be pressured to do this.

None of this disqualifies the company in my mind as an investment prospect, especially when you factor in the hefty 6.8% yield it boasts. However, when you add on top of this broader economic uncertainty and how shares are priced, I would say that a "hold" rating for Main Street Capital makes the most sense at this time.