Impala Platinum: Hidden Assets And New Risks Discussed

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Majority control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum will likely provide Impala Platinum with needed breathing space and adds to its net asset base.
  • The Waterberg project provides Mogalakwena-esque attributes, and Impala Platinum might capitalize once early ores are delivered.
  • New risks have surfaced within South Africa, namely the 2024 national election and railway issues.
  • This article conveys under-covered factors to the global investment arena and does not form a conclusion on price discovery.
Large Yellow Dump Trucks transporting Platinum ore for processing

choochart choochaikupt

Based on my/our observations, most of Seeking Alpha's readers are informed about the Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (IMPUY) net asset base, PGM (Platinum Group Metals) prices, and the systemic risks faced by the company. However, Seeking Alpha authors, including ourselves, have yet to discuss "hidden

VBN

Commodity Basket 2022 (RB Platinum)

VBN

Income Statement (RB Plat)

VBN

Ownership Structure (Platinum Group Metals)

VBN

Commodity Mix (PLG)

VBN

IRR Projections (Platinum Group Metals)

VBN

South African Risk Premiums (marketriskpremia.com)

VBN

Cable Theft South Africa (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
2.93K Followers
Discover Portfolio Management Guidance

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis, Fundamental, Valuation, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Our work on Seeking Alpha consists of independent research and not financial advice.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

