grinvalds

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is a digital advertising technology company that offers a range of solutions to carriers, OEMs and publishers. The company is facing near-term headwinds from weak device sales and ad spend, but the management team does not believe these are important to the long-term success of the company. Digital Turbine is trying to expand into a number of new businesses that have enormous potential, but the strategic logic behind these moves is shaky. The company's valuation is low, reflecting current financial performance rather than future prospects.

Market

Over the past few years Digital Turbine has built a vertically integrated adtech platform, offering services across both the demand and supply side. The primary reason for doing this appears to be based on expected cost synergies. Digital Turbine is hoping its platform will reduce complexity and improve efficiency, although it is questionable whether the company has sufficient scale to be successful.

Figure 1: Mobile Ecosystem (source: Digital Turbine)

While the mobile advertising market is currently facing headwinds, it remains a growth opportunity. Mobile continues to grow its share of user attention, even in more mature markets.

Figure 2: US Mobile Trends (source: Digital Turbine)

Similarly, monetization and discovery solutions for mobile applications remain long-term growth opportunities. There are 2.7 million apps in the Google (GOOG) Play Store, and the average user has 30 apps on their mobile device, using 10 each day. The mobile advertising market is estimated to be worth more than 600 billion USD in 2025.

Figure 3: Mobile Ad Spend (source: Digital Turbine)

In-app monetization is another growth opportunity for Digital Turbine, and a focus area for the company. Rather than just relying on upfront revenues from user acquisition, Digital Turbine wants to participate in monetization throughout the life of a user.

Figure 4: In-App Monetization Opportunity (source: Digital Turbine)

Digital Turbine has a large addressable market spread across a number of end markets, but the company's ability to capitalize on these opportunities is questionable.

Figure 5: Digital Turbine Addressable Market (source: Created by author using data from Digital Turbine)

While there is a large long-term opportunity, digital advertising markets are currently facing macro headwinds and are still trying to adjust to the impact of privacy initiatives. Advertisers are rethinking ad spend and the adtech supply chain is reorganizing to create efficiencies and support targeting and attribution in a privacy safe manner.

CPMs are down significantly YoY, although the market improved sequentially from January through to March. While CPMs are down, Digital Turbine believes that there is significant variation across the market, with platforms that are heavily reliant on attribution being disproportionately impacted.

Figure 6: YoY Growth in Mobile Ad Spend on Facebook in the US (source: Digital Turbine)

Device sales have also been weak, negatively impacting Digital Turbine’s business. Smartphone shipments globally declined by 12% in 2022. In the US, Digital Turbine’s carrier partners had their lowest level of shipments since 2019.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine provides a mobile growth platform that can benefit advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device OEMs. Digital Turbine also provides monetization solutions for OEMs, carriers, and developers.

The company's strategy is largely based on its on device platform, which provides inventory, data and the ability to launch new services. Digital Turbine’s software is installed on devices at the factory, and Digital Turbine works with OEMs and carriers to decide how the software is used. This is potentially lucrative for Digital Turbine as the home screen is valuable real-estate.

Figure 7: Example On-Device Media Opportunities (source: Digital Turbine)

Digital Turbine has created a vertically integrated adtech stack and is trying to leverage the footprint provided by its on device software to become one of the leading players in the industry.

Digital Turbine is also trying to generate more revenue over the life of the device, rather than just at activation. As part of this shift, the company is deemphasizing parts of its legacy performance and reseller adtech businesses.

Potential future growth areas include:

App Stores

In-App Payments

Connected TV

Cross Device Advertising

Connected Devices

Appreciate

Digital Turbine acquired Appreciate in 2021 for its DSP, which the company planned to leverage with its scale. Digital Turbine also believed that Appreciate would offer synergies with AdColony and SingleTap.

AdColony

Digital Turbine acquired AdColony in 2021. The strategic rationale for this was to gain access to the brand business. AdColony is a mobile advertising platform which offers proprietary video technologies and rich media formats. AdColony's ad exchange is widely used for mobile game advertising and monetization.

AdColony is now Digital Turbine’s In App Media business. Services include:

Exchange - for buying and selling digital ad impressions through real-time auctions

- for buying and selling digital ad impressions through real-time auctions Brand and Performance services - managed advertising campaigns

- managed advertising campaigns Reseller activities - reselling of social media platform ad inventory

Digital Turbine has been consolidating the AdColony exchange into its own exchange, with some publisher and partner revenues transitioning. This is reportedly creating near-term revenue headwinds, but is expected to be a positive in the long-run.

Fyber

Digital Turbine acquired Fyber in 2021 as part of its effort to build an end-to-end adtech platform. Fyber is a mobile advertising monetization solution, covering areas like mediation, real-time bidding, and analytics. Fyber enables DSPs, advertisers, agencies and publishers to buy and sell digital ad impressions.

Google bidding is integrating with Digital Turbine’s FairBid mediation solution, which should provide an incremental source of demand. Digital Turbine has stated that it has struggled to attract demand to the platform, and hence this could be an important development.

On Device Media

Digital Turbine’s On Device Media business enables the discovery and delivery of mobile apps and content media.

Application Media - delivers apps to end users through partnerships with wireless carriers and OEMs.

- delivers apps to end users through partnerships with wireless carriers and OEMs. Content Media – delivery of news, weather, sports, and other content directly within the native device experience through partnerships with wireless carriers and OEMs.

The On Device Media business is powered by Digital Turbine's on-device technology, which gives the company exclusive access to carrier and OEM inventory. Ignite is present on over one billion devices globally and provides access to a range of data.

The barriers to entry in this part of the business are not really clear though. Digital Turbine has patents, but these are currently being contested. Digital Turbine recently extended its contracts with AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) for three and four years, respectively, securing the business in the near-term.

While On Device Media is an important part of Digital Turbine, it is currently a large drag due to weak device sales. Digital Turbine’s Ignite software was installed on over 285 million devices over the past 12 months, a 7% increase YoY. The US observed a double-digit decline, although this was somewhat offset by an improvement in rates.

The supply of devices outside of the US is strong, specifically in places like Latin America. Digital Turbine is still working on attracting advertiser demand to capitalize on this though. Digital Turbine wants to strengthen its on device business in Europe. Additional supply is expected to come as the company ramps carriers like Telefonica and Telecom Italia.

Alternative App Store

One of the most intriguing parts of Digital Turbine's business is its attempt to develop alternative app stores. Digital Turbine made a strategic investment in Aptoide in 2022, one of the largest independent Android app stores. Aptoide has approximately 430 million users, 10 billion downloads and over one million applications.

Digital Turbine believes that its on-device technology, publisher relationships and operator and carrier relationships position it to be able to offer a “Shopify for app stores”. By enabling alternative app stores, Digital Turbine is trying to create a more curated experience for users. Aptoide is helping Digital Turbine with porting applications and alternative payments, and combining these capabilities with SingleTap will make installs easier for consumers. Digital Turbine has already launched its first alternative app store in the US.

App stores are currently a highly lucrative business, generating enormous amounts of free cash flow for Apple (AAPL) and Google, based largely on their high take rates. While these businesses appear to have an insurmountable advantage, Digital Turbine believes that they will be disrupted, potentially on the back of regulatory changes.

The EU has introduced the Digital Markets Act and there is the Open Markets App Act in the US. This type of legislation could force Google and Apple to enable the sideloading of apps. Apple is preparing to support sideloading applications in the EU as part of future versions of its iOS operating system. Even in a fair market, Google and Apple have enormous advantages though.

App stores are a marketplace, and these can be difficult to scale. Digital Turbine needs to reach a critical mass of users and developers before a new store becomes self-sustaining. This is made more difficult by the fact that there are already successful marketplaces.

There may be little benefit to users from switching to a new app store. Developers may be willing to offer discounts to users though, and a better user experience may be possible without restrictive app store policies. Digital Turbine will also need to build trust in any new app stores, which may be difficult if the stores are not policed.

Digital Turbine probably doesn't need to provide developers with any incentives to launch apps in its stores, particularly if it makes it easy to port existing apps across. Existing app stores have high take rates and are generally disliked by developers and publishers. There is potentially a question of whether developers would face backlash from Google and Apple if they launch apps in competing stores though. It also seems unlikely that an app would be offered exclusively in Digital Turbine’s app store.

Targeting niche verticals probably makes sense as it reduces the advantage of existing app stores and makes critical mass easier to achieve. It also likely makes it easier to create a differentiated experience that users value.

Single Tap

SingleTap enables users to install an app with a single touch after seeing an ad. This is expected to improve the user experience and reduce friction. If SingleTap can help drive user acquisition, it should also support Digital Turbine's advertising and app store businesses.

While the business is still nascent, Digital Turbine believes that product market fit for SingleTap is strong. The current install run rate for SingleTap is millions per month. The install volume running SingleTap licensing in the first quarter of 2023 was double the same period in 2022. Management also expects that the June quarter will double the March quarter.

Figure 8: SingleTap Revenue Potential (source: Digital Turbine)

Digital Turbine has also been licensing its SingleTap product to companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Epic, and Google is now a distribution partner. The SingleTap licensing business is not material yet though. Digital Turbine is also expecting a number of social media companies to begin piloting SingleTap over the next few months.

Financial Analysis

Revenue in the fourth quarter was down 24% YoY, driven in large part by soft advertiser spending across both of Digital Turbine’s business segments. The On Device Solutions segment was down 19% YoY, with weakness in the US responsible for the poor performance. The ODS business has also been impacted by prepaid content media, although comps are expected to get easier in coming quarters. Revenue for the App Growth Platform was down 35% YoY in the fourth quarter, in part due to the macro environment and Digital Turbine exiting certain legacy businesses.

Digital Turbine believes that the first half of 2023 will be the trough of the business, with macro stability, improved execution and new products leading to sequential growth later in the year. Revenue growth in the first quarter of FY2024 is expected to be roughly -25% YoY.

Figure 9: Digital Turbine Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Digital Turbine)

Table 1: Digital Turbine Revenue Contribution by Segment (source: Created by author using data from Digital Turbine)

Digital Turbine has generally been profitable in the past, but the rapid decline in revenue in recent quarters has pressured margins. While gross margins are expected to fluctuate from quarter to quarter, Digital Turbine is anticipating a general increase over time. Based on the difficult macro environment, Digital Turbine has been trying to reduce costs, with a 10% reduction in total cash expenses target. This includes a reduction in headcount early in 2023.

Figure 10: Digital Turbine Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Digital Turbine)

Valuation

Digital Turbine currently trades on a fairly depressed revenue multiple, and even looks reasonably priced on a multiple of normalized earnings. Weak device sales and a shift away from legacy businesses are likely to cap any potential stock price gains in the near term, but Digital Turbine could have a bright future if it can pull the various parts of its business into a cohesive whole.

A lot of the company's initiatives appear questionable though. Just because a business has the ability to offer a product or service, does not mean it should. Alternative app stores and in-app payments may appear attractive, but the probability of their success is low.