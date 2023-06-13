Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Presents at RBC 2023 Financial Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 13, 2023 2:03 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.12K Followers

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) RBC 2023 Financial Technology Conference June 13, 2023 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Raj Seshadri - President of Data & Services

Conference Call Participants

Dan Perlin - RBC Capital Markets

Dan Perlin

Thanks, everyone, for joining us today. I hope you're finding that the conference is providing some proof points that, as we said, fintech is finding its mojo again. So thank you all for being here. We are delighted to have as our keynote today, our good friends at Mastercard. And from Mastercard, we have Raj Seshadri, who is the President of Data & Services, joining us today. Thank you, first of all, very much for being here. I know you have a very busy schedule, so we really appreciate it.

And so, what I thought we would do, just to start off. Data & Services is an incredibly important part of the Mastercard story. But I don't think a lot of people have had an opportunity maybe to spend time with you. So if you would give a little bit about your background and ultimately, the responsibilities that you have here within the Data & Services, and then ultimately, what kind of falls underneath that? I think it's evolved a little bit over time, but that would be a great starting point.

Raj Seshadri

Thank you, Dan. Thank you for having me here. And by the way, it's nice to be back fully in person.

Dan Perlin

I know.

Raj Seshadri

Together, it's priceless.

Dan Perlin

Is that? Right out of the gate, she starts with this. All right. I like this.

Raj Seshadri

So my background, I have a very checkered past. I've been -- I was a physicist. I was consulting. I was a marketer. I've worked various aspects of various businesses. And what I like about Data & Services is it brings

