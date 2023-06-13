Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Johnson & Johnson Spinoff Kenvue Is Worth Owning - But Maybe Not Yet

Jun. 13, 2023 3:19 PM ETKenvue Inc. (KVUE)HLN, JNJ6 Comments
Vince Martin profile picture
Vince Martin
7.18K Followers

Summary

  • Kenvue, a consumer health spin-off of Johnson & Johnson, has a diversified portfolio of brands and offers a dividend yield of just over 3%.
  • The company's valuation is reasonable, but not spectacular, and it faces potential overhang as shares flood the market later this year.
  • Kenvue's performance may improve in a more normalized environment, but investors looking for better returns may need a cheaper price.

Tylenol Extra Strength for adults box

jfmdesign/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Owning Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE), the consumer health spin-off of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), absolutely is not a poor decision. Kenvue has a diversified portfolio of brands, 10 of which generated 2022 sales over $400 million. The company's

image showing Kenvue brand leadership

Kenvue prospectus

This article was written by

Vince Martin profile picture
Vince Martin
7.18K Followers
Overlooked Alpha launched April 2022 - subscribe at overlookedalpha.com. Some OA articles are also available here at Seeking Alpha.I've been contributing to Seeking Alpha and other investment websites since 2011, with a general (though far from rigid) focus on value over growth. I got my Series 7 and 63 back in 1999, and watched the dot-com bubble peak and then burst in real time at a small, tech-focused retail brokerage in NYC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HLN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.