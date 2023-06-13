jfmdesign/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Owning Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE), the consumer health spin-off of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), absolutely is not a poor decision. Kenvue has a diversified portfolio of brands, 10 of which generated 2022 sales over $400 million. The company's balance sheet, even with a substantial cash distribution to J&J, is in decent shape. Demand should be stable: Kenvue isn't going to be a fast grower, certainly, but it is one of the more defensive businesses on the public markets. Income investors even get a dividend yielding just over 3%.

But particularly with a pop from last month's initial public offering price, it's tough at the moment to make the case that KVUE is particularly compelling. Valuation is reasonable, but hardly spectacular. The company's most obvious peer on the public markets has performed better of late. And there is - at least in theory - a potential overhang as shares flood the market later this year. In a market that's starting to look a little frothy, KVUE isn't a bad choice - but right now, it doesn't seem to be a great choice, either.

How Kenvue Came To Be

Kenvue is the former consumer health business of J&J. Its history is somewhat tangled. Band-Aid, for instance, was developed by J&J itself more than 100 years ago, while Tylenol was brought in via an acquisition in 1959. J&J's biggest move with the group was the 2006 purchase of the Pfizer (PFE) consumer health business, a deal that brought in Rogaine, Rolaids, and Zantac, among other brands. It was also a deal that made consumer health a much more significant part of J&J's overall sales.

But 15 years later, in November 2021, J&J announced that it was spinning off the consumer healthcare business. Four months earlier, GSK plc (GSK) had officially announced a similar strategy; the company carved out what is now known as Haleon (HLN).

In early May, J&J held an initial public offering for Kenvue, in which just over 10% of shares in the new company were sold (including the underwriters' option). The cash raised, along with nearly $9 billion in new debt, is being used to fund a distribution payment of a little over $11 billion to J&J as part of the spin. The remaining ~90% of shares will be distributed to current JNJ shareholders likely by the end of the year (but not before early November).

What Kenvue Looks Like Now

The spin results in an impressive business. In 2022, Kenvue's sales were just shy of $15 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 billion, a healthy 24% margin; adjusted net income was a bit under $2.6 billion.

As noted, Kenvue has a stable of valuable brands. Tylenol is the leader in the pain relief category, with 12% share globally. Neutrogena is number one in U.S. facial care; OGX the same in premium hair care. Listerine, Zyrtec, and Band-Aid are also top dogs:

Kenvue prospectus

In terms of revenue, Kenvue looks reasonably diversified: Self Care drives 40% of sales, Skin Health and Beauty 29%, and Essential Health 31%. But the Self Care business, for now, is the profit driver, accounting for over half of adjusted operating income in 2022.

And the business does have a worldwide reach. 45% of revenue comes from the U.S., with another 5% from Canada and Mexico. The EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and Asia-Pacific regions each generated 21% of sales last year, with Latin America accounting for the balance.

The Bull Case For KVUE Stock

Qualitatively, then, the bull case for KVUE becomes rather apparent. The company has a number of brands that are global leaders in their category, with most others in the top five. Demand isn't going to grow quickly - Kenvue expects market growth of 3-4% through 2025 - but it should be stable. The steady growth of the middle class in developing market promises one source of long-term demand; the growing proportion of the 60-plus population globally (expected to double between 2015 and 2050, per the Kenvue prospectus) another.

Competition is fierce, certainly, with private label adoption one obvious concern. (In pain relief, for instance, the total global market share of private label competitors is more than 1.5x that of Tylenol.) But the power of Kenvue brands is clear by the sheer number with huge unaided awareness and the fact that nearly all of those brands have existed for decades. The strong profit margins and relatively moderate capital expenditures (2.5% of revenue in 2022, though it was closer to 2% the year before) also support the idea that this simply is an attractive business to own.

And so this should be a decent stock over time. Indeed, broadly speaking, an investor can see a bull case somewhat similar to that of JNJ itself: a defensive play with some growth and a solid dividend. Over 10 years, including dividends, JNJ has returned just shy of 10% annualized; over a quarter-century, those total returns are about 8.7% per year.

The former performance has lagged the recent bull market; the latter (which starts from early-bubble 1998 levels) has topped it - but that's kind of the point. KVUE, like JNJ, is a name that isn't necessarily going to outperform in a bull market (like that seen over most of the past decade), but it is a name that can win in pretty much every environment. Amid such volatility in the real world (if not in the actual volatility index) that kind of projected performance seems valuable.

The Key Valuation Adjustment

That's particularly true because Kenvue shares appear rather cheap at the moment. Over the last four quarters, per the prospectus and the first quarter 10-Q, Kenvue generated adjusted net income of $2.6 billion. (The adjustments to the GAAP figure seem relatively modest as well: amortization of intangibles, separation costs, and $100 million pre-tax in restructuring expense.)

With 1.915 billion shares outstanding after the IPO, trailing twelve-month adjusted earnings per share is $1.35. Just above $25, then, KVUE is trading for a seemingly attractive 18.5x earnings.

The catch, however, is that the trailing figures don't include any interest expense. (Technically, Kenvue booked $1 million in Q1 2023.) But the debt taken out to fund the J&J payment will start accruing material interest beginning in Q2. Per the prospectus, the nearly $9 billion in gross debt will have a weighted average interest rate of 5.1%. Net of tax savings, that's a $340 million annual hit to net profit, or about $0.18 per share.

Pro forma for the debt, then, trailing twelve-month P/E looks to be about 21x. 2023 consensus estimates of $1.25 put the forward multiple right at 20x. Neither multiple is prohibitive, necessarily, but in the context of peers both suggest that KVUE is a bit closer to fully valued than the reported trailing twelve-month figures would imply.

KVUE Versus Peers

As noted, J&J's decision to spin what became Kenvue followed GSK's decision to split off its consumer health business, now Haleon. The similarities between the two businesses make Kenvue and Haleon natural peers - and provide a benchmark for valuing KVUE which wouldn't quite exist otherwise. (Please note that I own Haleon shares.)

Roughly speaking, the two stock's valuation are about in line. HLN is cheaper on a forward P/E basis, trading at just shy of the 18x 2023 consensus EPS estimate against 20x for KVUE. But Haleon has a more leveraged balance sheet; Kenvue's net debt should be roughly 2x this year's EBITDA, while Haleon will remain well past 3x. On an EV/EBITDA basis, which accounts for that debt, KVUE is actually slightly cheaper.

Still, the differences are relatively minor, and one concern for KVUE is that, at least for now, Haleon looks like the better business. Kenvue's organic revenue growth was 2.9% in 2020, 3.5% in 2021, and 3.8% in 2022. Haleon roughly matched its competitor in 2020 and 2021, but accelerated to 9% growth in 2022, while expecting a 4% to 6% increase on the same basis in 2023. Importantly, Haleon's unit volume rose more than 4% last year; Kenvue's volume growth appears to have been negative, with segment-level organic revenue growth attributed mostly to pricing.

Haleon is posting better margins as well. Its adjusted operating profit margin was 22.8%; the figure for Kenvue was just short of 20%. (Note that what Kenvue, in the prospectus, calls adjusted operating profit is more commonly referred to as "adjusted segment-level EBITDA"; it excludes depreciation and amortization as well as corporate overhead.)

The flipside, admittedly, is that Kenvue may have a bit more room for improvement. Most notably, its Skin Health and Beauty segment posted a hugely disappointing 2022. Segment adjusted operating profit fell 19% year-over-year, which the prospectus attributes to both a shortage of and higher prices in silicone. Margins in the segment last year were just 16%; those seem far too low given both recent performance for Kenvue and the industry's general pricing power. Skin Health and Beauty did show some strength in Q1, with revenue up almost 10% and adjusted operating profit jumping 18%.

There is a bull case here in which Kenvue starts to outperform given easier comparisons in a more normalized environment. Given the relatively similar valuations, that in turn suggests that KVUE will in turn outperform HLN.

But that alone doesn't seem like enough of a bull case. Nor is there really an argument for substantial near-term multiple expansion toward the likes of Procter & Gamble (PG) or even Kimberly-Clark (KMB), the latter of which trades at 21.5x 2023 consensus EPS. Based on what we can tell - we no doubt will get much more information as the year rolls on - valuation here is reasonable. And for a business that is probably looking at high-single-digit EPS growth, valuation is more important than it would be for a faster-growing company where above-expectation business performance improvements can allow the underlying stock to outrun near-term valuation questions.

The Supply Risk

The idea that spin-offs can provide buying opportunities dates back, at least, to Joel Greenblatt's You Can Be A Stock Market Genius, published in the late 1990s. The idea is that spin-offs lead to forced selling by mutual funds and index funds for whom the spun stock no longer fits their investment mandate. Over time, however, the forced selling ends, and the newly separated stock rises to match its fundamental value.

The problem for KVUE is that the spin-off actually hasn't happened yet. Again, 10% of the company was just sold in the May IPO. 90% of shares are going to JNJ shareholders a few months from now. (J&J can't distribute those shares until 180 days after the spin-off, or early November.)

To be sure, Kenvue has a market cap of nearly $50 billion. J&J is the 14th-most valuable company listed on a U.S. exchange. The market knows roughly when the spin is coming (J&J has essentially no incentive to push it off), and will know ahead of time precisely when it will occur. It does not seem likely that KVUE plunges based on the spin, which to some extent should already be priced in.

Still, the current float of just 10% of shares outstanding is a dynamic more likely to push the stock higher rather than lower. And KVUE already has jumped 14% from its IPO price of $22. The most committed near-term buyers likely already entered the stock. It wouldn't be stunning to see recent sideways trading continuing until the supply of shares hits the market toward the end of this year or early 2024.

On a dip caused by the distribution of KVUE shares to JNJ holders - or before - there could be an opportunity. There, too, HLN provides an intriguing parallel: that stock plunged below $6 not long after its spin, apparently due to unsubstantiated concerns about exposure to lawsuits over Zantac, a drug the company had not manufactured for more than two decades. Kenvue has its own legal liability: it is exposed to lawsuits over talc in Johnson & Johnson's baby powder, though only outside the U.S. and Canada. HLN now sits above $8 after those fears were resolved; it wouldn't be stunning if investor confusion or concern over an international talc claim caused a similar sell-off, and opportunity, in KVUE.

In the meantime, however, the case simply doesn't look quite strong enough, particularly with a flood of shares coming to market within the next 12 months. $25 looks about right for KVUE; investors looking for better returns likely will need a cheaper price.