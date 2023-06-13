Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Consumer Inflation Trends Lower

Jun. 13, 2023 3:30 PM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, SPTL, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, UTWO, SGOV1 Comment
Alhambra Investment Partners profile picture
Alhambra Investment Partners
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • Inflation continues to fall, with CPI dropping from 4.96% to 4.13% on a YOY basis, increasing the probability of a Fed pause from 77% to 94%.
  • The real rate of interest has turned positive, and the Fed is expected to pause and perhaps raise rates one more time.
  • The market is discounting a 63% chance of a 25bps hike at the July 26th meeting and the Fed’s end goal may be to sail just underneath a real rate of around 2.5%, which has equated to recession in the past.

Basket and word inflation on wooden seesaw

baona/iStock via Getty Images

By Douglas R. Terry, CFA

Inflation continues to fall. On a YOY basis, CPI dropped from 4.96% to 4.13%. With this print, the probability of a Fed pause went from 77% to 94%. Falling inflation rates are a result of (A) more restrictive money or (B) falling

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Board of Governors; BLS

Board of Governors; BLS

This article was written by

Alhambra Investment Partners profile picture
Alhambra Investment Partners
2.12K Followers
Alhambra Investments is a Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Miami, FL.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.