Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 13, 2023 2:55 PM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), BMYMP
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 13, 2023 11:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Lynelle Hoch - SVP, Global Cell Therapy Franchise

Roland Chen - SVP, Cardiovascular Development

Conference Call Participants

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Chris Shibutani

Okay. Let's get under way. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the second day of the 44th Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference. We are very pleased to have Bristol-Myers join us. Today from the team, an opportunity to really focus in on some of the key business segments, we have Lynelle Hoch, Senior Vice President, Global Cell Therapy Franchise, live and in person. You were impressive on Zoom at ASCO

Lynelle Hoch

Yes.

Chris Shibutani

And Roland Chen, who's an SVP in the Cardiovascular Development, also a very strategic pillar in terms of the portfolio for Bristol.

So, what I like to do is make these conversations, some connectivity that you're not just mouth pieces for Tim and Nina, but we know a little bit about who you are, where you came from. So a quick snapshot on your professional journey that brings to bear, so that we know how you think about stuff, communicate what's been in your dark and mysterious past. Lynelle, you first.

Lynelle Hoch

Okay. My dark, mysterious past. So, Lynelle Hoch, I've been at BMS for 27 years. I came through a less infamous acquisition known as DuPont. I spent five years at DuPont. I'm an engineer by training, so started at DuPont Chemical before I moved over into the pharma business. I thought it was far more exciting than my engineering days. And so -- and I've navigated my career at BMS across multiple different therapeutic areas, probably most known, as leading the U.S. IO business during its series of launches across both Yervoy and Opdivo. And then, I was leading the UK and Ireland business before I got asked

