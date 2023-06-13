Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Smart Sand: An Underfollowed Gem

Smart Sand: An Underfollowed Gem
Jun. 13, 2023 3:58 PM ET
Steve Zachritz
Summary

  • Smart Sand, a micro-cap proppant company, reported stronger than expected 1Q23 results with a 98% increase in revenues compared to 1Q22.
  • Conservative 2Q guidance stalled a rally on the strong results.
  • Meanwhile, the balance sheet is strong, and the company bought back 11% of outstanding shares in the first quarter.
  • Smart Sand is trading at 1.5x our conservatively modeled 2023 EBITDA estimate, much lower than peers. We expect growth in volumes, revenues, and EBITDA to eventually shrink this discount.

Aerial view of the island-pumice quarry

Main_sail/iStock via Getty Images

The Basic Story: We have written on Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) a number of times, most recently here. In summary, they are a micro-cap (< $70 mm) proppant company with three mines (Oakdale, Utica, and Blair) shipping northern white sand, NWS, primarily into Appalachia (Marcellus

Smart Sand 1Q23 Z4 Quick Table

Z4 Energy Research

Smart Sand expected sand volumes

Z4 Energy Research

Z4 Energy Research - SND Update

Z4 Energy Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SND, SLCA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

