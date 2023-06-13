Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference (Transcript)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM.PK) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference Call June 13, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Piepszak - Co-Chief Executive Officer, Consumer & Community Bank

Conference Call Participants

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Betsy Graseck

Okay. Great. I have a disclosure to read, then we'll get into it. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. The taking of photographs and use of recording devices is also not allowed. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

All right. Well, with that out of the way, we are thrilled to have Jennifer Piepszak, Co-CEO of JPMorgan’s Consumer & Community Bank with us today.

Jennifer Piepszak

Thank you. Thank you. Happy to be here.

Betsy Graseck

All right. Round applause from the audience.

Jennifer Piepszak

That are all from my team.

Betsy Graseck

Now, the room is full, so there's more than your team here, but we'll hear that round of applause at the end, I assume.

Jennifer Piepszak

Okay.

Betsy Graseck

Alright. I think everybody knows Jen, but just in case you've been with Morgan, sorry, been with JPMorgan for 29 years in many different fields. We all remember very fondly the CFO plot when you were doing that. But now as co-Head of the CCB, co-CEO, I just want to turn to how that performance in your business line is going today? You're really crushing it in the ROE. And you've got this target of 25% plus ROE, and you've been well above that for the last three years. So, just wanted to kick-off here by asking what's the biggest source of that outperformance today? And really, why not raise the target?

Jennifer Piepszak

Sure. So, we're used to questions like that from

