Spencer Platt

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) had a great run in recent years with stock performance that was better than peers. But while Philip Morris is a great company with good global brands, the valuation is now out of line with competitors. The company's 5.51% dividend yield and low growth is not as compelling as it used to be in the old low interest rate environment when we can now get GICs and savings account rates in the 5% range.

Philip Morris's valuation looks expensive to peers Altria and British American Tobacco which carry much higher dividend yields in line with their lower valuations as this article will discuss. We will also look at the November 2022 acquisition of Swedish Match and why pro rata growth rates for the new company might not justify the higher valuation compared to peers as seen from a PEG ratio analysis.

Data by YCharts

In November 2022, the acquisition of Swedish Match for $16 billion took place. While a bit bigger in size than a "bolt-on" acquisition, the $144 billion market cap Philip Morris should have the expertise to manage the integration of the new acquisition's brands as they have done over the past decades with other brands. The Swedish Match acquisition was financed by Philip Morris through issuing debt and it is of course expected to be accretive to EPS while widening the smoke-free product portfolio of Philip Morris.

The main thesis behind the acquisition of Swedish Match was to grow the smokefree product of the larger Philip Morris brands which is a growing product line globally across the industry, replacing historic combustible tobacco. As can be seen in the snapshot from Swedish Match's 2022 annual report, smokefree products made up the vast majority (70%) of sales at $SEK 15.4 billion and operating profits were even higher at 81% of operating profits. The growth rate for sales in this segment was 28% year-over-year with operating profit growth of 26%. This is some great growth that was significant to Swedish Match's revenues which grew in total by 21.4% year-over-year in 2022.

Swedish Match 2022 Highlights ($SEK) (from company 2022 annual report)

When we bring that growth into Philip Morris though, it becomes a little less significant. Those figures are in Swedish Krona, so that $SEK 7.6 billion in operating profit from their Smokeless product portfolio would only be around $USD 747 million based on the $10.12 SEK/USD average exchange rate of 2022. Looking at total revenues for both companies, in the grand significance of Philip Morris's $USD 31.8 billion revenue 2022, Swedish Match's $USD 2.2 billion in 2022 revenue ($SEK 22,026 billion) will only add about around 6.5% to revenues. Even with Swedish Match growing at 21.4%, the blended growth rate with Philip Morris of only 3.2% still does not justify the higher valuation as this article will show.

Latest Q1 2023 Results

In Philip Morris's latest Q1 2023 results, the company reported revenues of $8.0 billion (up 9.6% excluding currency effects). This revenue jump is mainly due to the newly acquired Swedish Match brands and revenue. If we include the Q1 2021 results from Swedish Match when the company was not owned by Philip Morris, revenue was still up a healthy 3.8% in the latest year.

Combustible tobacco had a net revenue decline of 1.5% but management broke down growth of 3.0% on an organic basis. The growth in combustible tobacco revenue was driven by price increases of 7.4%. In the company's smokeless product category, total IQOS users at quarter-end were estimated at approximately 25.8 million which was up by 0.9 million (+3.6% growth) versus December 2022. This user base growth led to an estimated 0.9 point increase in market share to 9.0% for Philip Morris in the segment.

The company is targeting 2023 full-year adjusted diluted EPS of $6.10 to $6.22 (reported diluted EPS of $5.88 to $6.00). This guidance represents currency-neutral growth of 7% - 9%. At the $6.16 mid-point guidance, this would present a forward P/E of 15.0x for a 6.7% earnings yield at the current $92.59 share price.

Valuation Look Expensive vs Peers

While Philip Morris might be a great company, good investments are not made at any price. With Philip Morris's forward P/E at 15.0x (6.7% earnings yield), the company looks much more expensive than competitors. To get an idea of how Philip Morris's market valuation compares to competitors Altria (MO) and British American Tabaco (BTI) I have placed them all side-by-side comparing forward P/E, forward dividend yields, and enterprise value to TTM EBITDA. Next we will look at P/E-to-growth ratios (PEG ratios) taking into account Swedish Match's 2022 revenues and growth.

Philip Morris Valuation Highlights (compiled by author from market data and company financials)

As can be seen, Philip Morris compares unfavorably on all metrics with a forward P/E of 15.0x which is a whopping 99% more expensive than British American Tobacco at 7.6x. The story is similar for dividend yields with Philip Morris having the lowest shareholder cash dividends. As this article will discuss in a cash flow analysis, while the dividend is well covered, the high payout rate does not leave much room for growth there.

The argument for the higher valuation of Philip Morris would be that the newly acquired growth from Swedish Match justifies the valuation. Unfortunately, I do not see this being the case as Swedish Match's great revenue and growth are not very significant in the larger Philip Morris brand portfolio. As discussed earlier, if we look at the pro rata growth rate of the two companies in $USD based on Swedish Match's latest 21.4% revenue growth in 2022 and Philip Morris's CAGR of 1.9% since 2018, the combined growth is only 3.19%. When we look at this same growth since 2018 for peers and put this into a P/E to growth ratio (PEG ratio), Philip Morris still looks expensive to the peer group. As can be seen below, Philip Morris still has a PEG ratio of 4.71x which is far beyond Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of 2.0x.

PEG Ratio Peer Comparison (compiled by author from market data and company financials) PEG Ratio Calculation (compiled by author from market data and company financials)

While aligned with Philip Morris's aspired growth in the smokefree area, and by all measures possibly accretive to EPS as guided by management, I am not willing to pay up for a more expensive company. I will wait for the acquisition excitement to settle and the valuation to come down to peers while I keep an eye on this profitable business and what realized growth of the new combined company is successfully achieved.

A Highly Profitable Business

Philip Morris's strong global brands have allowed the company to achieve amazing returns on invested capital of 44% over the last 5 years. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain its intrinsic value, even if its growth is low. Rare in the finance world, Philip Morris has negative equity on its balance sheet from decades of shareholder returns so the ROE metric is not relevant. Instead of my usual growth in book value, I have graphed the growth in assets per share. The jump in 2022 assets per share is due to the Swedish Match acquisition which was financed by debt being issued.

Growth and Profitability at Philip Morris (compiled by author from company financials)

The decrease in ROIC in 2022 is partially due to the November 2022 acquisition of Swedish Match which added significant assets to the balance sheet for the simple annual average used in the calculation. As a regular course of business, it seems management returns basically all the income to investors in the form of dividends and I would expect this to continue. Growth in the dividend has averaged 2.9% over the past 5 years and looks sustainable with a dividend payout ratio of 90% in 2022. Let's now take a look at sustainability of the dividend a little more and analyze cash flows.

Cash Flow Analysis

Philip Morris does a good job of returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends but does not employ any share buybacks which I would like to see it the budget as well. In their latest 2022 fiscal year, the company returned $7.8 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends. To get an idea of the sustainability of dividends and share repurchases, we can take a look at what percent of cash flow from operations is available to be returned to shareholders after making the necessary capital expenditures.

As can be seen below, capital expenditures and acquisitions only used up on average 35% of cash flow from operations over the past decade. This leaves approximately 65% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $10.4 billion over the past five years and including the TTM period, this 34% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $6.7 billion for around a 4.69% free cash flow yield at the current $143.7 billion market capitalization.

Cash Flow Analysis of Philip Morris (compiled by author from company financials)

I normally include business acquisitions as a cash outflow in my analysis, but since this large acquisition only took place in 2022, the revenues for this acquisition are not present in the 5 year average which exclude Swedish Match up until November 11, 2023. If we in turn exclude the 2022 and TTM periods from the cash flow analysis, the average capex drops to only 16% and Philip Morris's free cash flow yield rises to 6.13%. This number is in line with the current forward earnings yield and covered dividend but is not too attractive for a low growth business in the high interest rate environment.

What About the Capital Structure?

Financial leverage and capital structure is always important to take a look at, especially when there is lots of debt on the balance sheet and interest rates are rising. While Philip Morris's debt has increased over the past decade, the company still looks appropriately financed with an interest coverage ratio of 13.8x in the TTM period. Debt has increased significantly in the past couple years due to the Swedish Match acquisition which was financed with debt. While expected to be accretive to EPS, that acquisition has added significant debt to Philip Morris's balance sheet.

Debt and Interest Coverage at Philip Morris (compiled by author from company financials)

Takeaway for Investors

While Philip Morris is a great company with good global brands, the valuation is now out of line with competitors. The company's 5.51% dividend yield and low growth (even with the Swedish Match acquisition) is not as compelling as it us to be in the old low interest rate environment when we can now get GICs and savings account rates in the 5% range. While the dividend is well covered and the financials look healthy, the valuation is still too high in current market conditions in my opinion.