Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sirius XM Holdings: Profitable Beaten Down Stock

Jun. 13, 2023 4:20 PM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)DISH
Hunter Reinhart profile picture
Hunter Reinhart
89 Followers

Summary

  • Sirius XM's stock has dropped almost 40% YTD.
  • Growth Opportunities with expanded Ad network and streaming services.
  • Consistent Dividend Appreciation showcased by 10% increase in November 2022.
  • Main concerns are due to Heavy Debt and Slow Growth.

Young Asian man with hands behind head, relaxing on sofa and listening to music with headphones at home. Relaxed young man lying on sofa with music. Relaxing lifestyle, people and technology concept

AsiaVision

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) now sells at 12.10 FWD P/Es and is down 38.17% YTD. I entered a position at $3.83 on April 4th and $3.44 on May 9th. Sirius XM has been especially beaten down with only DISH (

Chart
Data by YCharts

Beat Up Dividend Stocks

Beat Up Dividend Stocks (Investing.com Stock Screener)

Sirius XM's an Audio Powerhouse

Sirius XM's an Audio Powerhouse (Sirius XM's Investor Presentation)

Sirius XM's Investor Presentation and In-Car Growth

Sirius XM's In-Car Dominance (Sirius XM's Investor Presentation)

Sirius XM Dividend Growth Rate

Sirius XM Dividend Growth Rate and Summary (Sirius XM's Investor Presentation)

Siris XM's Slow Growth

Siris XM's Slow Growth (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Hunter Reinhart profile picture
Hunter Reinhart
89 Followers
I am an individual investor and an employee at DraftKings aimed to invest according to Benjamin Graham's value investing strategy from his book, The Intelligent Investor. Focused on building wealth through long term investments at bargain rates. I hope to help self-directed individual investors profit and grow their portfolios through value and dividend investing. Aside from value investing, I've been heavily into crypto since 2020 and will be covering different projects as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIRI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.