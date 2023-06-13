Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Glimpse Group: The Forgotten VR/AR Pure Play

Jun. 13, 2023 4:26 PM ETThe Glimpse Group, Inc. (VRAR)
Summary

  • Glimpse Group, a provider of software services for VR/AR, is poised to benefit from increased attention to the immersive technology space following Apple's Vision Pro VR headset reveal.
  • The company reported strong revenue growth in Q3 2023, with a 79% Y/Y increase, and is making strides towards cash flow neutrality by next quarter.
  • Glimpse's diverse customer base, partnerships with major players in the industry, and first-mover advantage in immersive software make it an attractive high-risk/high-reward investment.

People with VR grasses playing virtual reality game. Future digital technology and 3D virtual reality simulation modern futuristic lifestyle

Thinkhubstudio

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is one of the only pure VR/AR plays on the market and trades at just 4x EV/sales. They have an $8.3M cash balance and are making strides towards cash flow neutrality by next quarter. The launch of

Vision Pro: BBC editor tries out Apple's $3,499 headset - BBC News

Apple Vision Pro (Apple)

This article was written by

Hi there! I am Noah, an undergraduate at the University of York in the UK where I also take on the Chief Investment Officer role at the student-led fund. I primarily cover US and UK equities.If you want to reach out, whether that's to ask me any questions or just to connect, feel free to message me on Seeking Alpha or LinkedIn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VRAR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

