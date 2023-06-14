Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Employment Gains Contradict Layoff Headlines - But Just Wait

Bill Conerly profile picture
Bill Conerly
985 Followers

Summary

  • News headlines announce layoffs at many companies, but the latest employment data from the federal government show a large increase in jobs.
  • Significant employment declines are likely to begin in late 2023 or early 2024.
  • Even though today’s news headlines don’t match the employment numbers, we’ll soon see gloomy data on jobs.

Female candidate, handing to a recruiter her resume during job interview

SrdjanPav

News headlines announce layoffs at many companies, but the latest employment data from the federal government show a large increase in jobs. The weekly report on initial claims for unemployment insurance indicates a very small increase, but still an

This article was written by

Bill Conerly profile picture
Bill Conerly
985 Followers
Dr. Bill Conerly connects the dots between the economy and business decisions. He has the unique combination of a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and over 30 years’ experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He has worked in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations and at a major bank, where he was senior vice president. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.   Companies have used Dr. Conerly’s expertise to help with decisions regarding capital expenditures, inventory levels, expansion into new markets, pricing, business models and financial structure. Dr. Conerly is an on-line contributor to Forbes.com and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) as well as Businomics (2007). He had been interviewed on the News Hour with Jim Lehrer, CNN and CNBC. He has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Magazine, and USA Today.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.