National HealthCare: Revising To Hold On Multitude Of Factors

Summary

  • National HealthCare Corporation's fundamentals are deteriorating, with a smaller business size and decreasing earnings.
  • The company's valuation is unsupportive at 51x earnings, making it an unattractive investment option in my view.
  • There are more selective opportunities elsewhere, and allocating any weight to NHC would be an opportunity cost.

Surgeon, surgical doctor, anesthetist or anesthesiologist holding patient"s hand for health care trust and support in professional ER surgical operation, medical anesthetic safety, healthcare concept

Chinnapong/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

In my December National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE:NHC) publication, I noted the company's potential as "a tactical inclusion as a defensive overlay to reduce equity risk…and its ability to smooth equity returns".

4

Data: Updata

r

Note: The year 2023 is shown as the trailing 12 months up until Q1 2023. (Data: Author, NHC SEC Filings)

rr

Data: Author, NHC SEC Filings

r

Note: market value of firm's investments is calculated as book value of invested capital divided periodic market capitalization, on a rolling TTM basis. (Data: Author, NHC SEC Filings)

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.89K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

