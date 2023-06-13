U.S. Bancorp (USB) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference Call Transcript

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference Call June 13, 2023 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Cecere - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Terry Dolan - Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Betsy Graseck

Andrew Cecere

Sounds good.

Betsy Graseck

So, I'm delighted to have with us this morning, Andy Cecere, Chairman, President and CEO of U.S. Bank.

Betsy Graseck

Morning.

Betsy Graseck

Thank you so much for joining us.

Andrew Cecere

My pleasure.

Betsy Graseck

Terry Dolan, Vice Chair and CFO.

Terry Dolan

Morning, Betsy.

Betsy Graseck

Appreciate your time this morning.

Terry Dolan

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Betsy Graseck

I think can you just kick off with a little bit of an overview question. How are you seeing feeling about the macro environment and maybe give us a sense as to where things are trending this quarter?

Andrew Cecere

Sure, Betsy, good morning. Good morning, everyone. So, let me start giving the big picture and then, Terry might update on our outlook. So first of all, we have a big card issuing a big card acquiring business and I will tell you from spend standpoint, people are still spending on travel and entertainment that is up in a significant way year-over-year. But there's a bit of a slowdown in retail discretionary items, sort of what we've seen in the last few quarters. So that continues to slow a bit. And that parallels what we're seeing with deposit balances at the individual level.

For a number of quarters, almost two years, Betsy, that was increasing, increasing, increasing. And again, per customer, it's starting to go back to pre-COVID levels, they'll probably be there in the third quarter. So, the spend parallels to deposit balances, which is generally saying slowdown.

From a loan standpoint, loan demand is down versus where it was a year ago for sure. Utilization rates are relatively flat. And, a number of banks are being very prudent about capital allocation. So, that is creating sort of a flattish loan activity. And deposits, Terry will talk about that, are relatively stable. We're going to, sort of, parallel the H8 data, which is down a little bit because of the quantitative tightening.

So, big picture stepping back. What we're seeing is a bit of a slowdown. We project one more rate increase in the summer and then sort of flat rates. And we have a very soft, moderate recession, slow, very short in terms of duration and not very deep in terms of severity. So that's what our projections are. We're preparing for a number of environments, but that's sort of our base case.

Betsy Graseck

Okay.

Andrew Cecere

And then from what that translates to in terms of outlook, I'll ask Terry to update.

Terry Dolan

Yes. So, let me give a little bit of update with respect to our guidance. So, when we think about our forecast for the second quarter as well as for the full year, it is still very consistent with the guidance that we gave in April. So, no significant change with respect to that.

Maybe just a couple of insights, in the second quarter, one of the things that we were doing was building cash balances a little bit more than what we had expected. So, cash levels are a little elevated. And we did that because of the uncertainty related to the debt ceiling. And as a result of that, our NIM for the quarter is going to be a little bit lower than what we had projected or guided, but the net interest income associated with the elevated cash balances and fundamentally net interest income is going to be fairly neutral, relative to that guide.

More importantly, it's temporary. We're starting to bring those cash balances down, now that the debt ceiling issue has been resolved at least for some period of time. And so, when we're thinking about the guidance of NIM for the full year, we still believe that 3% to 3.05% is a reasonable guide.

Couple of other things I would just say is, one of the things we talked about is that net charge-offs we're going to continue to increase over time. Our expectation is that net charge-offs increased to about 50 basis points, which is pre-COVID guidance, but that will occur over a period of time, we won't get back to that 50 basis point level probably until sometime mid-2024.

The one change that I do have with respect to the guidance is related to the tax rate. So, our [TEB] (ph) tax rate is in the second quarter as well as full year is expected to be about 24%, and that's up just a little bit. And primarily it's related to our capital optimization activities that we're going, [and I know] (ph) that we'll talk a little bit about that later. So, that's really the only change to guidance that I have.

Betsy Graseck

Okay, great. Well, thanks for the color. So, let's dig in a little bit on the strategy side. Andy, you've done quite a bit over the past few years, with the Union Bank acquisition. You've also have, had the State Farm partnership that you've been executing on. So, I did just want to dig in a little bit and ask, as you think going forward, top three strategic priorities from here.

Andrew Cecere

So, let me start with Union Bank because that is at the top of the list, and we completed successfully our integration, the Memorial Day weekend, that was our major integration with most of the systems. So, we have our credit card conversion here at the end of June, but that went very well. And we already have almost 400,000 customers digitally enabled, which is a big deal for us in a higher level of focus. We're consistent with our expectation of our cost takeouts, which is $900 million full rate into ’24 about $300 million this year, full run rate by the end of the year and 2024 will be at $900 million. So, that's positive. While we didn't project and model any revenue enhancements, Betsy, I think there are significant amount.

First of all, the digital enablement is much more significant for us and our capabilities are greater than what Union Bank had. Second, our penetration, for example, a card penetration is half what U.S. Bank is at Union Bank. So, we have a lot of opportunity in payments. The payments on the corporate commercial side is one-third the penetration, what it U.S. Bank. So I think we have a lot of opportunity, and that's going to be our focus, is really taking that customer base 1.2 million customers, and really fulfilling the full capabilities that U.S. Bank has in terms of products and capabilities and digital enablement. And I think there's a great opportunity there. And the team did a great job on the integration, and so that's number one.

Number two is, the digital component is continuing to -- has continued to be a focus for us. We've invested quite a bit in that. Our app, our capabilities, our co-browsing capabilities and this concept of having great digital capabilities combined with great human capabilities and being able to use the branch as a place for consultation and advice and direction, while having digital capabilities for opening accounts and transactions is what we're focused on, and I think we've done a nice job with that.

And the third component is our payments ecosystem. So, we've talked a lot about the fact, about 29% of our revenue streams comes from payment. So, that's card issuing, corporate payments and merchant acquiring. And I think we have this great opportunity to weave together our payments capabilities with our banking capabilities, particularly for mid and small sized businesses, and helping them not just do banking but fund their business, manage payables and receivables and cash flow activities.

And some of the acquisitions we've made with Talech and Bento and Travel Bank really manages both sides of the balance sheet for their company and helps them through their banking and payments components. So, that ecosystem is a huge focus. And that also will apply to Union Bank, which we increased our small business customer base by about 20% with that acquisition.

Betsy Graseck

Okay.

Andrew Cecere

So, those three things, Union Bank, digital capabilities and payments ecosystem.

Betsy Graseck

And have you ever sized what that opportunity set could be?

Andrew Cecere

For Union Bank or --

Betsy Graseck

Yes, for Union Bank.

Andrew Cecere

Well, for Union Bank, we didn't model it, but we're actually working on a number of activities to increase that penetration again, the card on the other side, I think the payments ecosystem. So, we have a great opportunity. Less than half of payments customers are banking, less than half of banking are payments. And this opportunity to sort of weave together both sides and have a more robust product set increases revenue, but importantly also increases the opportunity to gather new customers over time. So, we think we can gather new customers in that 20% range and new revenue in 25% to 30% range.

Betsy Graseck

And then one question we do get from investors is, is there any investment you need to do to get to these revenue opportunities that you're seeing?

Andrew Cecere

Well, a lot of the investment that we needed to do we've done in the last four or five years, we've spent a fair bit of investment dollars in terms of our digital capabilities or payments ecosystem, tech-led, acquiring capabilities. And we also went from about 40-60 offense to 60-40 offense in terms of the investment dollars that we spend.

We spend about $2.5 billion a year. And so the capabilities we have par, are really very solid right now. And we're seeing that when we compare and contrast against some of what Union Bank had in terms of capabilities. We'll continue to invest in those capabilities going forward, but we're sort of at a level run rate in terms of the spend on a go-forward basis.

Terry Dolan

And Betsy, one of the things that I would add, was specifically related to Union Bank. And that's one of the benefits of scale. And in this particular transaction, it's really a lift and shift. So, we're really fundamentally taking that 1.2 million customers and put it onto our platform and being able to utilize all the technology investment that we've already made.

So, that we don't really see an additional need with respect to that. Any investment that we need to make with respect to the business opportunity has already been incorporated into the $900 million of the cost synergy.

Andrew Cecere

Right. And again, scale in this environment is critically important. If you think about it simply Union Bank allowed us to increase our scale 15% to 20% with a very efficient platform that we've already invested in. And so, the value of scale is evident in this transaction.

Betsy Graseck

We should see the cost curve start to bend again.

Andrew Cecere

That's where the $900 million is going to be quite impactful. If you think about $900 million against our expense base, it's about 3%.

Betsy Graseck

While we're on the topic of expenses, maybe we could just dig in a little bit on the tech side of the expense spend. You mentioned back in January that you're past the heavy spend part of tech. And I guess what I'm wondering is, does that mean that you are in anticipating just stable from here or that you should actually start to see a decline in tech spend?

Andrew Cecere

I think we're going to continue stable from a tech spend standpoint, but the opportunity I think is leveraging that tech spend into operational efficiency. So one example is we're migrating into the cloud and our ability to achieve cost savings because of that. Another is investments in operational activity, which allows us to have more effective backroom operations. So, the spend will stay the same, but the value of the spend I think comes through in terms of efficiencies and also additional revenue.

Betsy Graseck

And, I have to lean in and ask the question about AI.

Andrew Cecere

Yes.

Betsy Graseck

I'm sure it's something that you've discussed at the management level.

Andrew Cecere

We have.

Betsy Graseck

And maybe even at the Board level. So, give us a sense as to what you're thinking about this.

Andrew Cecere

Well, there are a number of use cases that we're working on in terms of customer service, customer interaction, next best action, a lot of things like that. So, I would say it's an active process across many different areas of the bank and it impacts actually every single business line, in one way shape or form as addition -- in addition to the operations in backroom.

Betsy Graseck

So, the question we get from investors even as recently as last week, I was on a long call debating and discussing, is this going to be something that impacts our outlook for efficiency ratios in the next one or two years, or is this more science fiction and out three, four, five?

Andrew Cecere

I'm not sure it's science fiction, but I think it is probably a little bit more towards that two to three years as opposed to the next year.

Betsy Graseck

And you have been delivering some nice positive operating leverage here, 200 basis points.

Andrew Cecere

Yes. 230.

Betsy Graseck

I believe last year. 230.

Andrew Cecere

230.

Betsy Graseck

Yes. Okay. So, the other question I get is, wow, how could you do even more than that? That seems pretty robust. And so maybe we could lean in a little bit on the $900 million and the timing for all that?

Andrew Cecere

Well, again, the $900 million will be full run rate into 2024, about $300 million this year, mostly in the second half, conversion Memorial Day weekend. So that's the big picture. And again, that $900 million will drive us to positive operating leverage because it is represents about 3% of our expense base.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. Pulling back up to the opportunities, first one on Union Bank and the revenue synergies there. I hear you on the opportunity set that the Union Bank customers don't have products with you. They might have products with other people, right? So how do you go about trying to move them over in a way that's efficient from a price perspective?

Andrew Cecere

Yes. So, I think part of it is back to that digital enrollment and enablement. We have a terrific app and terrific online capabilities. And the ability to offer products and services that perhaps Union Bank didn't have exactly the same or the same robust set of products. I think offers us tremendous opportunity. We also have a tremendous payments capability, that they can utilize in an efficient fashion and to the extent they're linking it with the bank account I think that creates convenience and opportunity. So, it's digital, it's linking and it's convenient.

Betsy Graseck

And the small business opportunity there seems very compelling.

Andrew Cecere

More small businesses than any state in the country increases our base by about 20% and it is far less penetrated than our current base.

Betsy Graseck

Okay, great. I want to turn to capital, as I'm sure you know that's a topic that you get a lot of questions on. And you're focused on the capital accretion to drive the CET1 rate from the current level to what 10.5%, is that right, by yearend ’24.

Andrew Cecere

Yes, we're very comfortable we're going to get to 9% by the end of this year under Cat III rules and 10.5% Cat III rules by the end of next year getting us to about 9% on a normal basis. But maybe I'll ask Terry to walk through the components.

Terry Dolan

Yes. So there's going to be -- there are really three kind of components to us in terms of adopting the Cat II. And to kind of give you some perspective, we've been working on this, well over 18 months already. So, as soon as we signed the deal with respect to the Union Bank, we expected that we would start to come close to that threshold. So, this is something that we have been working on for a while. But the first component will really be around the earnings accretion and capital accretion that comes along with it. We guided the fact that over the next seven quarters on average, we're going to see somewhere between 20 basis points to 25 basis points of accretion. It probably will be -- and to kind of maybe gauge that first quarter, we had about 20 basis points of accretion. There was a seasonal adjustment that brought that down by 10, but on a core basis, it was already about 20 basis points.

And if you think about once we get past the system conversion, so second quarter may be a little bit lower than that. But once we get beyond that, we start to see the benefit of the integration in the rearview mirror. We start to see the cost synergies kicking in and then merger related charges will be about a $1 billion this year, and it really insignificant next year. So, there's multiple reasons why we feel very comfortable with the accretion.

Second component at a very high level is, just risk weighted asset optimization. And those things, we already have identified roughly 50 basis points of things that I would call low impact actions or activities that we can take that will help us accrete about 50 basis points of capital and not have that big of an impact with respect of our operations, etcetera. And then as we get into 2024, standing up things like securitization structures, flow agreements, things like that that help us manage risk weighted asset levels, risk transfer sort of vehicles, those sorts of things, which we've already done and we would just continue to do more of it. That allows us to expand beyond that 50 basis points.

So, when you take accretion, the risk weighted asset optimization that gets us to the 10.5% where we need to be by the end of 2024 on a Cat III level. Maybe to kind of also give some insight, 2024 or fourth quarter of 2024 is the earliest that we have to adapt Cat II, the Fed kind of has the option depending upon where our asset levels are at that particular point in time. Now, we'll know more about that at the beginning of 2024, but we are on a trajectory or plan to be able to get there.

Betsy Graseck

Right. Because the Fed supposedly is going to inform you on January 1, is that right?

Terry Dolan

Yes. The beginning of the year of 2024.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. So, one question that we get a lot is the RWA optimization strategy, and how should we think about that impact on revenues?

Terry Dolan

Yes. And so that's why I say the first 50 basis points of risk weighted asset optimization is very low impact. These are things that we can put into place. As an example, one credit transfer sort of structure, we call it an automobile loan repack. Once you go through that, you get to re-characterize the assets from loans to securities. You get the risk weighted asset benefit associated with that re-classification. You still have margin on securities that's at a higher level and you have the servicing fee associated with it.

So, those are all things that can have relatively limited impact with respect to your revenue stream and really add to the overall capital accretion. And that's just one example.

Betsy Graseck

And that 50 bps is something you're anticipating generating this year.

Terry Dolan

Absolutely.

Betsy Graseck

Right. And so that's already in your rev guide.

Terry Dolan

Correct.

Andrew Cecere

Yes. That's correct.

Betsy Graseck

Okay.

Terry Dolan

Absolutely.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. I guess the other question that people have on the CET1 is the AOCI and the impact there and it would be easier to forecast if it was rates never moved. But, how should we think about how you're set up for that impact if rates do back up?

Terry Dolan

Yes. So, where the AOCI is in terms of the impact is about 200 basis points today and that's assuming a rate environment that, Andy talked about where rates are maybe up one more time and then relatively stable through the rest of this year, maybe coming down one or two cuts sometime in 2024. So, it's a pretty neutral rate environment that we are assuming.

Under that, we expect that 200 basis points of AOCI impact to drop to about 150 basis points. And so that's why our target of 10.50% once we have to adopt Category II, we're at a healthy 9% capital ratio.

Now, one of the things that we are also doing is putting into place hedging strategies, so pay fix sort of swap structures that minimize the upside risk associated with the long end of the curve moving up. We may give up a little bit in terms of, if there's some downside opportunity, but we're okay with that because capital is our primary focus.

Betsy Graseck

Got it, all right. And then Andy, back to you. So, with that all as a backdrop, how do you think about when the time is right to restart buybacks?

Andrew Cecere

So, our priority is, first of all, from a capital deployment standpoint investment in the company, number two is dividend and number three is buyback. So, everything that, Terry talked about is consistent with how our managing capital. In addition to all that, as you know, the likelihood of capital for the industry going up particularly for assets above $100 billion is out there. So until we get more clarity, on that from Basel III Endgame to the final categorization rules. I think we're going to be very prudent about capital management.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. And those proposals, when do you think those come on those requirements?

Andrew Cecere

Well, I would guess they're going to come. Basel III Endgame, will come as soon as in the next few weeks and some of the rest of them later this year until early next year. I would expect that they'll come and impact all banks of a certain size. And secondly, I would expect there'll be some sort of transition period. So, we'll be able to get there like all banks will over a period of time.

Betsy Graseck

Right. Okay. The other question that we get is on TLAC, right, total loss absorbing capital. And I think you mentioned recently that you thought you might need to issue $10 billion to $20 billion is that right, mid-20s of debt to deliver on new TLAC rules? Do I have that right?

Andrew Cecere

That's about right. And we just issued $3.5 billion last week and maybe Terry, you can talk a little bit more about that.

Terry Dolan

Yes. So again those are rules that are still kind of in the making. So one of the things we have to do is actually see what comes -- what comes of it. I know that again, as Andy said, everybody that's in the regional bank structure above $100 billion is probably going to be subject to some level of it. The real question is the calibration with respect to how much TLAC and what the form of it is, is it principally debt? Does it include capital plus debt? Those sorts of things. Our expectation kind of based upon how they have calibrated for the FBOs is kind of in that $10 billion to $15 billion sort of range. And at that particular level, both from an issuance point of view something that's very manageable for us given kind of our size and depth in the debt markets, so being able to do that is very manageable. And the impact from a P&L standpoint is also something that we think is very manageable.

Betsy Graseck

And the timeframe for getting there, you think that's a multi-year process?

Terry Dolan

Yes. And it's hard to know the regulators haven't been specific on it, but [Preston] (ph) will suggest that there's going to be a transition period and people are guessing that maybe three years or three to five years or whatever, but we'll have to just wait and see.

Betsy Graseck

Okay.

Andrew Cecere

Betsy, I think one of the interesting points about this is regarding capital and [ALCICO] (ph) there is in TLAC. These are things we've been contemplating for the last almost two years as part of our planning strategy. As we think about Union Bank, we knew we'd get to category two at some point. Fast forward now that what was going to impact U.S. Bank is now going to impact the industry in a more structured way across banks smaller than ours ourselves as well. So I feel fortunate that we were planning for it in advance and really got ahead of the curve.

Betsy Graseck

Okay, great. On to a little bit more detail on deposits and loans.

Andrew Cecere

Sure.

Betsy Graseck

Just so we can dig in a little bit there on the core business. And as I'm thinking about deposits, you indicated pretty much similar to H8 so far this quarter. The follow-up question there is, how are you seeing about mix shift of deposits? Maybe give us a sense of rate seeking behavior ameliorated yet or not. And give us a sense as to where you think the non-interest bearing deposits SKU is likely to migrate to.

Terry Dolan

Yes. So as Andy said, our expectation from terms of deposit flows in the second quarter and going forward, this is going to be very consistent with what the industry is experiencing. The overall mix just kind of in terms of rate seeking customers and there's still some migration that's taking place and we would have expected that our expectation is, for example, non-interest bearing, which is roughly about 25% migrates down to kind of the low 20s, that's where it was pre-pandemic. And that just in terms of the mix of our business that makes sense.

To kind of give you some perspective, just maybe as a reminder, about 50% of our overall deposits are consumer related type of deposits, low cost, very stable type of deposits. The other 50% roughly is our either our corporate commercial customer base, which is very deep relationships there or is a part of our corporate trust business or our fund services business where you have a lot of structural sort of cash flow requirements within those bonds again tends to be very stable sort of deposits for us. And it's that other 50% where we're going to see the impact from in terms of betas, but it will be just consistent with what we've seen in the past.

Andrew Cecere

We've talked a lot about our business mix before and it is great because it offers this great mix and diversification of fee businesses combined with balance sheet driven businesses and they also act differently in different cycles. I just want to highlight what Terry talked about with corporate trust and fund services. Those are two businesses that offer not just fees, but a tremendous level of deposit activity that's really related to the operational flows of those businesses that we have relationships with. So they're very stable in nature. They're very closely aligned to the activity of the business and thinking about the value deposits in this environment, it's great to have those businesses in our mix.

Terry Dolan

Yes. The other thing I would add to that and tied to those businesses is our money market funds. We have billions of dollars of assets under management there. And the benefit of that is that when you have these relationships with your customers and they're seeking yield, we have the opportunity whether it's on balance sheet or off balance sheet to be able to provide that. You're retaining that relationship. You retain the balances within your kind of four walls. It's just what is the form and that gives us a lot of opportunity with respect to deposit flows that others don't have.

Betsy Graseck

Well, we're on the subject of payments. Maybe we can just dig in a little bit to the fee lines there and what you're thinking about in terms of opportunities between say the credit card, debit card, line, the merchant processing, corporate payments, is there any SKU that you're expecting is going to be doing better or worse?

Andrew Cecere

So let me give you the big picture, and Terry give you the details. So on the card issuing side, two great opportunities. Number one is we are one of the key providers of card issuing capabilities to other banks and it's a function of our system and our platform that allows that to be a very user friendly component for other banks. So they have the issuing to their customers, but it's our balance sheet, our fee structure and a revenue sharing component. We're the biggest issuer to other banks in the country and that continues to be an opportunity. In addition, I talked about the opportunity to further penetrate the Union Bank customer base, which is about half as penetrated as our those will be our two focus areas on card.

On merchant acquiring, the opportunity is twofold. Number one is tech-led. It used to be, Betsy that you'd sell merchant processing sort of door to door, now you sell it via the software that runs the company. And integrating into that software is we've made a lot of investments and where we have opportunity to further penetrate that customer base. That coupled with that business banking initiative that I talked about, which is mixing payments together with banking, I think is our greatest opportunity.

And CPS, we have a great capability on CPS in terms of providing payments to large corporate and commercial clients as well as government agencies. That business has been growing very rapidly, we also have a big freight business that is part of that. And again, the penetration opportunity on the Union Bank client base is tremendous.

Terry Dolan

Yes, when we end up thinking about those businesses in terms of growth rates. And we made a lot of investment in our payment space over the last five years. Its part of our -- the investment that Andy talked about and being very tech-led. So when we think about, for example, merchant or the CPS business, we see those as on a longer term basis high single digit sort of revenue generators for us from a fee standpoint. The card is probably middle single digit sort of growth rates is kind of what we expect with respect to fees in the payment space.

Betsy Graseck

And just to come back to you being a provider of credit card capabilities for other banks just for folks who might not be as familiar. We're talking not just a few banks, right, we're talking…

Terry Dolan

…1500.

Betsy Graseck

Right.

Andrew Cecere

It depends on the [audit] (ph).

Terry Dolan

It's between 1300 and 1500. It's a big number.

Betsy Graseck

Right. Okay. Just wanted to get a set out there.

Terry Dolan

Yeah.

Betsy Graseck

Just wanted to get that out there. It's a lot of bank, which obviously, them relying on you for their backbone in this important product set is a high bar for you to –

Terry Dolan

It is. And we have -- we provide the balance each structure, the fee structure, the collections activity, the call service centre capability. So it's a full set of services for someone who is not big enough or doesn't have the platform to issue on their own.

Andrew Cecere

And our platform allows us to be able to tailor that experience for their customer base depend upon how they want us to interact with those customers. So, that's a very unique sort of business for us.

Betsy Graseck

And then on the corporate payments where you're talking about integrating the software capabilities in with a cash management and payment tools. Do you see your rating even more into the software element here?

Terry Dolan

Yes, I think that's true both on the merchant processing side and the acquiring side as well as the corporate payment side. And it has become the vehicle to which you get integrated into their business process. And so having that tech-led capability on the integrated software is really key to that success.

Betsy Graseck

I feel a multiple lift coming.

Terry Dolan

Yes, absolutely. One of the things that oftentimes when people come in, whether its investors or they're talking -- customers that come in they're always surprised with respect to the fintech elements that exist within our business. Andy talked about the investment we made in Bento, in Talech and Travel Bank, etcetera. Those are all incubators of capabilities within that particular space. And so we see that as opportunity.

Betsy Graseck

So now a little bit more back to the core, but you have, well, I shouldn't call it core payments as core. So a little bit more on balance sheet related topics, you've got a fee category commercial product revenue, which had very strong growth recently. Maybe you could unpack that a bit.

Andrew Cecere

Yes, that has been a real success story. That was built from basically nothing 10 years ago to what is over $1 billion business right now. And the ability to offer debt underwriting FX components, other commercial product revenue related processes that is really linked to the lending activity and the relationship we have is been tremendous. And we have a great set of relationships, a great set of products and good technology to allow us to do that.

Betsy Graseck

Okay.

Terry Dolan

Yes. And because as Andy said, because it's focused on the capital markets that is linked to our commercial and corporate banking, when we see softness on the loan side and strength in the capital markets, we're able to capture the fee revenue from that particular point of view. When we see the opposite in terms of balance sheet growth, often times the capital markets is a little bit lower. So it's a nice way of diversifying our revenue stream as well.

Andrew Cecere

And a natural extension of the credit relationship.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. Lastly on fees, mortgage banking revenues. Now you have been leaning in over the past many years and taking share there. How should we think about that line item?

Terry Dolan

So mortgage is a key product for the consumer and will continue to be for our set of products that we offer we will continue to be. It's another area we've made a lot of digital investments and the ability to originate a mortgage and go through the paperwork in a digital fashion without paper. It's been a real area of focus for us. Mortgage business has slowed down as you know. Refinancing’s are almost grounded to a halt. So we'll continue to be a player in the mortgage business, but the size of it is likely to be little different than it was the last few years given those high refinancing activities.

Betsy Graseck

Right.

Andrew Cecere

And I think to the extent that you see expansion of mortgage banking revenue, it will be because of gain on sale margins are now what I would say stabilized and starting to expand a bit as capacity has come out of the system.

Betsy Graseck

And then the California increased focus with Union Bank, I would think would give you a little more…

Terry Dolan

It was. That was an area that they actually had a strong capability on as well. So linking those together will be consistent with what they've already we have to focus on.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. So our last few minutes here, I did want to touch on loans and credit. The basic question here is how should we be thinking about your loan growth over the next several quarters and maybe into the next year? We're hearing a bit of demand softening but then also lending standard tightening. Where do you stand on that with your clients and…

Terry Dolan

So demand is down. I talked about that before, utilization is relatively flat, still well below pre-COVID levels or what it was on a normal environment. So that's number one. And that slowdown is really a reflection of businesses just being careful given the uncertainty of the environment. So that's number one. Number two is a lot of banks including ourselves are very prudent around capital allocation and capital of the utilization. So making sure that we're getting the right returns for the businesses. So I wouldn't call it credit standard tightening. We never loosened. We didn't tighten. So we're very consistent through the cycles. But we're being very prudent about that. So all that adds up to relatively modest loan growth, that's how I would think about it over the next few quarters at least as far as I can see. And within that, there'll be some mix differences. We might have higher credit card growth as that spend activity continues and the payment rates start to come down. And a little bit more moderate, certainly not a lot of growth at all in commercial real estate.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. And then on the credit side, Can you give us a sense as to what you're seeing there in the various asset classes?

Terry Dolan

Sure. And maybe just as a reminder, from a consumer perspective, if you think about that as a kind of a broad class. We are a prime, super prime sort of lender. We always are underwriting through the cycle. And so our performance is pretty consistent depending upon regardless of where you're at in the cycle. So I think that that's an important starting point. The other thing is from a corporate and commercial side of the equation, we tend to focus on investment grade type of customers. And so our credit quality, our credit performance tends to be a pretty strong in that particular space as well.

The one area that's getting a lot of attention we're certainly focused on is commercial real estate, it represents about 14% of our overall portfolio. And most of the asset classes within commercial real estate are performing quite well whether it's multifamily or industrial or whatever may be the case.

One area that we are focused on is this commercial real estate office space and because of the pandemic and the impacts that has had on office space. And just to kind of put some context around because we think it's very manageable. It represents about 2% of loans. It represents about 1% of our overall commitment. So it's a relatively small within our overall portfolio. And then to kind of -- it's also important to kind of peel that back about 10% of it is what I would call specialty office space, medical buildings and things like that that are going to perform very well.

The -- about a little under 50% of it is what I would call central business districts, the rest of it is suburban. So where the area of focus is really around that central business district. And if you peel that back even more it’s important to understand you have Class A or Class B or Class C type of what is the quality of the building that you're in? And within the central business district, it's about 80% of our commercial office space is Class A office space. So again, when you think about who we've invested with, the developer, strong sponsors, all sorts of things. Again, we think it's very manageable, but it is one of the things that we're going to have to kind of work through.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. Great. Well, thank you very much for your time this morning. Appreciate it.

Terry Dolan

Thank you, Betsy.