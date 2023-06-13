Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference Call Transcript

Jun. 13, 2023 3:36 PM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB), USB.PA, USB.PH, USB.PP, USB.PS, USB.PQ, USB.PR
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.12K Followers

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference Call June 13, 2023 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Cecere - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Terry Dolan - Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Betsy Graseck

Thank you everybody for joining us this morning. I have a brief disclosure and then we'll get into it. For important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. Taking of photographs and the use of recording devices is also not allowed. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. Okay. We have disclosures too in our [world finance] (ph).

Andrew Cecere

Sounds good.

Betsy Graseck

So, I'm delighted to have with us this morning, Andy Cecere, Chairman, President and CEO of U.S. Bank.

Betsy Graseck

Morning.

Betsy Graseck

Thank you so much for joining us.

Andrew Cecere

My pleasure.

Betsy Graseck

Terry Dolan, Vice Chair and CFO.

Terry Dolan

Morning, Betsy.

Betsy Graseck

Appreciate your time this morning.

Terry Dolan

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Betsy Graseck

I think can you just kick off with a little bit of an overview question. How are you seeing feeling about the macro environment and maybe give us a sense as to where things are trending this quarter?

Andrew Cecere

Sure, Betsy, good morning. Good morning, everyone. So, let me start giving the big picture and then, Terry might update on our outlook. So first of all, we have a big card issuing a big card acquiring business and I will tell you from spend standpoint, people are still spending on travel and entertainment that is up in a significant way year-over-year. But there's a bit of a slowdown in retail discretionary items, sort of what we've seen in the last few quarters. So that continues to slow

