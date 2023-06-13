Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Turtle Beach Corporation Has The Volume Turned Way Down

Jun. 13, 2023 4:43 PM ETTurtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.59K Followers

Summary

  • Turtle Beach Corporation shares have gained 20.25% since early February but are down about 48% since I sold last year.
  • The company's financial performance has improved somewhat, but sustained profitability is uncertain, and the market seems overly optimistic.
  • I believe the market is overpaying for the stock and will continue to avoid it until the shares inevitably crash in price.

Portrait of blond female gamer with serious face at eSports arena

Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) have gained about 20.25% against a gain of about 3.8% for the S&P 500 since I wrote my latest cautionary article about the business back in early

A financial history of Turtle Beach from 2014 to the present

Turtle Beach Financials (Turtle Beach investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.59K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.