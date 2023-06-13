Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canadian Solar: IPO Catalyst To Price In

Jun. 13, 2023 4:51 PM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.06K Followers

Summary

  • Canadian Solar reported Q1 revenue of $1.7 billion and a gross margin of 18.7%, with a 2023 fiscal year top-line sales outlook narrowed toward the high end of guidance.
  • The company's majority-owned subsidiary, CSI Solar Co, recently completed its IPO process, raising approximately $844 million and trading at a premium compared to Canadian Solar's valuation.
  • The Inflation Reduction Act might be an additional positive catalyst to sustain medium-term growth.

Solar panel green technology in use in Canadian countryside

Elijah-Lovkoff

In our initiation of coverage, we positively reported how Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was "Ready To Gain Back Margins". Considering also that Q1 is usually a softer quarter, the company reported a solid gross margin evolution.

Canadian Solar Q1 Financials in a Snap

Canadian Solar Q1

Canadian Solar input price

Canadian Solar input price

IRA upside

IRA upside

CSI Solar Co stock price appreciation

CSI Solar Co stock price appreciation

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.06K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.