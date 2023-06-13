Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer: Deeper Value Found Amidst Diversified Pipelines

Jun. 13, 2023 4:55 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)BHVN, LLY, MRNA, NVO, SGEN4 Comments
WR Investment Group
Summary

  • Pfizer presents a buying opportunity as value has deepened following weak price action due to post-pandemic revenue concerns.
  • Aggressive yet speculative acquisitions demonstrate a commitment to pipeline diversification in an effort to grow into new and unique areas.
  • Executives have suggested attention will turn to share buybacks and dividend growth as acquisitions slow down and capital returns flow in.
  • A sustainable dividend, moderate undervaluation and high operational efficiency render a great position to build back up from.

Exterior view of Pfizer Pharmaceutical company"s offices in Brussels, Belgium

Alexandros Michailidis

Investment Thesis

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) presents an attractive Buying opportunity; weak share price action has revealed deeper value, as pipelines are bolstered through a speculative yet well diversified acquisition spree. As acquisitions halt, investment returns will likely be redirected towards shareholder rewards, improving

Dividend Ratings at time of writing

Dividend Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Independently performed DCF

DCF Valuation (WR Investment Group)

Key efficiency metrics compared

Key Metric Comparison of Relevant Companies (WR Investment Group)

WR Investment Group
White-Rose Investment Group has more than a decade of experience developing numerical and statistical analysis skills as a method of presenting logical and digestible reports.We are educated to a masters degree level and are passionate about applying ourselves to quantitative and qualitative analysis in an effort to discover attractive investment opportunities. We are comfortable handling large amounts of data and have built independent software tools which aid us in our analysis. We have a core focus on discovering true value and quality, whilst exploring catalysts which may induce markets to realize this value. As well as this, we often explore technical analysis in an effort to supplement findings, utilizing momentum indicators which may provide greater insight into the short to medium term action.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PFE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

