Bunge: Getting Bigger And More Diverse But Still Sandbagging

Jun. 13, 2023 5:08 PM ETBunge Limited (BG)ADM
CashFlow Hunter
Summary

  • Bunge buying Viterra from Glencore for $6.2 billion of stock, $2 billion of cash and assumption of $9.1 billion of net debt (paired with $9 billion of readily marketable inventories).
  • The company is expecting $250 million of cost synergies on combined $5.4 billion adjusted EBITDA ($3.3 billion from Bunge and $2.1 billion from Viterra).
  • Bunge will commence a $2 billion share buyback to be completed no later than 18 months deal closes, which should occur in 2024.
  • Deal adds products and geographical diversity as well as lower cyclicality to combined business.
Rising wheat price and corn prices on a trading screen. Commodity crisis, high prices and percentage changes of coffee, soybean, wheat, etc..

Torsten Asmus

Bunge Buying Viterra:

Bunge (NYSE:BG) announced that it was buying Viterra from Glencore this morning for total consideration of 65.6 million shares ($6.2 billion at $92/share), $2 billion of cash and the assumption of $9.1 billion of net debt ($9.8 billion gross

bunge viterra synergies

Bunge Viterra Synergies (Bunge Viterra Deal Presentation)

combined bUnge geographical exposure

Combined Company Geographical Exposure (Bunge Viterra Deal Presentation)

Combined company crop exposure

Combined Company Crop Exposure (Bunge Viterra Deal Presentation)

combined company business mix

Combined Company Business Mix (Bunge Viterra Deal Presentation)

table of combined company pro-formas

Combine Company Financial Profile (Bunge Viterra Deal Presentation)

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter
Catalyst driven short and long investments directly from hedge funds.
I am a finance executive with over 25 years of experience in the markets, nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. My broad and deep experience investing in debt and equity markets using cash and derivatives gives me unique insights into markets and a focus on risk/reward and liquidity. I have degrees from Wharton and MIT and love to continue learning, whether its market related or an outside interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

