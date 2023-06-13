Torsten Asmus

Bunge Buying Viterra:

Bunge (NYSE:BG) announced that it was buying Viterra from Glencore this morning for total consideration of 65.6 million shares ($6.2 billion at $92/share), $2 billion of cash and the assumption of $9.1 billion of net debt ($9.8 billion gross minus $700 million cash) which is backed by $9 billion of RMI (readily marketable securities).

Concurrent with the deal closing (sometime in 2024), the company intends to buy back $2 billion of stock within 18 months. The company believes the deal plus the buyback (assume at current prices) plus expected deal cost synergies of $250 million and unquantified revenue synergies will add up to "adjusted" EPS accretion in the first year after closing and growing from there.

On the surface, this is a very good strategic deal but one that the company is paying for. From the headline price, the company is paying about 8.14x EBITDA before synergies and 7.27x after. This valuation compares with 5.5x EV/EBITDA for BG. The accretion the company discusses comes at the EPS level. Still, my guess is that based on this premium, total synergies are going to be higher than they're announcing (and $250 million on $2.1 billion acquired is a pretty conservative estimate on costs alone). Indeed, the $250 million sounds like a sandbagged number based on the following chart from the deal presentation.

Bunge Viterra Synergies (Bunge Viterra Deal Presentation)

The main advantages from the deal are increased scale and much broader geographical and product diversification. Bunge standalone has been massively profitable the past few years thanks to excellent soybean crush margins. Those have turned down recently, although seasonally they're still at extremely healthy levels and I believe growth of RD (renewable diesel) and SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) capacity should be at least intermediate term tailwinds. Still the product and geographical scale of the combined company should greatly diversify it away from its reliance on soy crush.

Combined Company Geographical Exposure (Bunge Viterra Deal Presentation) Combined Company Crop Exposure (Bunge Viterra Deal Presentation)

This deal also evens out the business mix by adjusted EBITDA for both companies. Doing so should greatly stabilize earnings and cash flows.

Combined Company Business Mix (Bunge Viterra Deal Presentation)

I believe this diversified business mix and therefore more predictable earnings picture is what the company is counting on mostly in terms of "accretion." As mentioned, BG's earnings have been pretty insane the past few years, but far more volatile (to the upside) than company has guided. For example, the company originally guided to at least $6/share for 2021 and delivered $12.93. In 2022, it guided to EPS of at least $9.50/share and delivered $13.91. For 2023, the company guided to at least $11/share. We'll see what they end up delivering on their own. The company entity looks like $13.95 at the midpoint of $3 billion of adjusted income.

Combine Company Financial Profile (Bunge Viterra Deal Presentation)

Given BG currently (as of today's open at $93.75) trades at less than 9x guided earnings and less than 7x trailing earnings, clearly the street is applying a hefty cyclical discount to the earnings numbers. Anything the company can do to reduce this discount via convincing investors that the deal makes earnings less cyclical should benefit the share price.

Risks:

These are commodity trading and processing companies, so commodity pricing risk, volume and velocity are always going to be issues. There's also antitrust risk that the deal does not go through. This administration seems to be generally unfriendly to most mergers.

Conclusion:

I like this deal. BG is chronically low multiple because of its perceived (and perhaps real) cyclicality and volatility of its earnings. Product, geographic, and business mix diversification should overall reduce this cyclicality. Lower cyclicality and help with higher multiple. That combined with increased scale should help narrow the valuation gap between BG and larger comps like Archer-Daniels (ADM). I added BG to my investment group's best ideas portfolio.