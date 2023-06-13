RXO: Innovative Technologies Supporting Transportation, And Cheap

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) recently reported new customers, who seem to be attracted by the technologies for the allocation of transport and negotiation of services. I believe that further development of technologies, collection of data, and analysis could bring more large clients, and accelerate FCF growth. Even considering risks from competitors, lower revenue growth than expected, or revenue concentration from a few clients, I believe that RXO could trade at higher stock price marks. My financial model implied a valuation that is significantly higher than the current stock price.

RXO: Diversified Revenue, Technological Advantages, And Beneficial 2023 Outlook

Positioned as the fourth largest broker of full truckload freight transportation in the United States, RXO is focused on the transportation of assets through full load trucks, which is the largest segment of the transportation market in the country.

According to the most recent quarterly presentation, the revenue appears well diversified. The company offers last mile services, managed transportations, and freight forwarding. In my view, diversification may make future sales growth a bit less volatile than other peers.

By the end of 2022, the company had 1.5 million trucks owned and 123,000 active carriers. I believe that one of the company's competitive advantages lies in the technologies it uses for the allocation of transport and negotiating the price of these. These technologies enable permanent monitoring, data analysis and interpretation, and other related services that allow clients to increase their visibility and reduce operating costs. The clients are both manufacturers and distributors of electronic commerce with the final destination of consumers or businesses and manufacturers.

RXO Inc. operates under a single business segment in which it integrates all its activities. In my view, it should be noted that RXO operates in the United States and internationally through subsidiaries and commercial alliances with third parties and among its more than 10,000 clients are both small companies and some large corporations listed in the Fortune 500.

Besides, management provided an update with respect to brokerage sales in 2023. The company noted strong customer relationships with contract volume growth of 19% year on year.

I think that the most interesting factor reported in the last quarterly report is the outlook commentary about the second quarter of 2023 and the assumptions for the full year 2023. The company expects year over year brokerage volume growth in Q2 2023 as well as forward 2023 brokerage gross profit per load moderation versus FY 2022. With respect to 2023, management noted capex close to $60 or $65 million, depreciation and amortization of $70 to $75 million, stock based compensation of $20 to $22 million, and interest expense of $32 to $34 million.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2023, RXO Inc. reported cash and cash equivalents close to $121 million, accounts receivable worth $862 million, and total current assets of $1.029 billion. Also, with property and equipment of $117 million, operating lease assets worth $152 million, and goodwill of $630 million, total long-term assets stood at $989 million with total assets of $2.018 billion. The asset/liability ratio stands at more than 3x, so I believe that the balance sheet stands in a beneficial position.

With regards to the list of liabilities, the company reported accounts payable worth $496 million, accrued expenses of about $265 million, and current maturities of long-term debt close to $4 million. Also, with short-term operating lease liabilities of $46 million, total current liabilities stood at $820 million.

Long-term liabilities included long-term debt and obligations under finance leases of close to $451 million, deferred tax liabilities of $16 million, and long-term operating lease liabilities worth $109 million. Taking into account forward FCF and net sales, I would not be worried about the total amount of debt.

My Financial Model

Under my financial model, I assumed that RXO will continue to build relationships. I believe that generating relationships with new customers through business alliances will most likely allow to introduce all the services from RXO. As a result, we could expect further net sales growth.

Besides, automated service of interactions between assets and carriers, the collection of data, and analysis will continue to offer efficiency improvements. Considering the previous results and guidance reported for 2023, I assumed that performance in the future would be beneficial, and would lead to FCF growth.

I would also expect that gaining margin in positioning that allows leaning towards new options in the market always focused on digital brokering could bring significant net sales growth. Besides, if RXO continues to attract key talent for the development and sales of new geographical areas, we may see further business development. In this regard, it is worth mentioning that the headcount appears to be growing at a very decent growth pace.

I believe that the figures in my financial model are quite conservative. I included an enterprise value/ free cash flow exit ratio of 12x times. According to YCharts, the ratio stands today at close to 15x.

Under my financial model, I also included the effect of future share repurchases, which would most likely lead to an increase in stock demand in the coming years. Besides, I believe that future opportunistic mergers and acquisitions could offer a complementary approach to the current strategy established by management. The company provided certain details about this initiative in the last quarterly presentation.

My assumptions included in my financial model also included that proprietary technology will most likely drive efficiency, volume, and margin expansion. As a result, we may see FCF margin growth as well as an increase in the implied stock valuation.

I also believe that the relationships with large corporations and blue chip customers will most likely attract new large clients in the coming years. With this in mind, I am not worried about future net sales growth. If the team inside the corporation was sufficiently experienced to attract large customers, I believe that new large clients may also be attracted.

I also assumed positive net income growth from 2023 to 2033 with a median net income growth close to 4%. Besides, I also assumed free cash flow growth in the next 10 years with a medium free cash flow growth of 5.6%.

My numbers also included 2033 net income close to $206 million, depreciation and amortization expense worth $141 million, and stock compensation expense close to $186 million. Besides, with changes in accounts receivable worth $542 million and changes in accounts payable close to -$219 million, 2033 CFO would be $625 million. With capex close to -$137 million, 2033 FCF would be $489 million.

If we assume an EV/FCF of 12x and a WACC of 8.9%, the enterprise value would be $4.9 billion. Adding cash and cash equivalents of $121 million, and subtracting current maturities of long-term debt of $4 million and long-term debt and obligations of $451 million, the equity value would be $4.56 billion. Finally, the fair price would be $39 with an IRR of 8.59%.

Large Competitors And Highly Fragmented Market

The transportation brokering industry is highly fragmented, and is made up of a large number of companies. Competitors range from small regional companies to large national and international ones, like C.H. Robinson (CHRW), Convoy, Coyote, Echo, Expeditors (EXPD), Forward Air (FWRD), Flexport, J.B. Hunt (JBHT), Landstar System (LSTR), Total Quality Logistics, Transfix, and Uber Freight (UBER). These companies must be considered while understanding the competitive environment for RXO.

Within this framework, the projections for the market are for growth in the coming years, and in this sense, the company declares that it has a strong position to scale in the business in the core of its activities, the appearance of secular businesses, and the rise of electronic commerce. The Freight Trucking market is expected to grow at close to 4.35% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Hence, I believe that my net income growth figures are not far from reality.

The Freight Trucking market industry is projected to grow from USD 2844.5 billion in 2022 to USD 4000.12 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 4.35% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). Source: Freight Trucking Market

Risks

In my view, competition in the market, possible increases in the price of fuel, or dependence on third parties may affect mainly the annual profits of the company. Some of these factors may have a terrible influence on future cash flow statements, which would most likely lead to CFO decreases. As a result, I would expect stock price declines.

Although RXO has managed to maintain active technological developments, an inability to maintain these levels of development or sustain competition with current competitors as well as the appearance of new companies with specific products could mean a loss in market share. In this regard, the company made a point in the last annual report. Digital capabilities are quite relevant for shippers and other types of clients.

As more and more shippers outsource their road freight needs to brokers, they increasingly prefer brokers that have the digital capabilities we offer. Source: 10-k

I also believe that there is a certain revenue concentration. Net revenue is concentrated in its five main clients, which is undoubtedly a latent risk factor in the operational scope in the event of commercial relations with any of these cease.

In 2022, our top 20 customers in total and our top five customers in total accounted for approximately 39% and 21% of our revenue, respectively, with our largest customer accounting for approximately 8% of revenue. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

Considering the guidance given for 2023, recent momentum with regards to new customer relationships, and tech innovations, RXO projects beneficial expectations. Besides, in my opinion, automated technologies, collection of data, and analysis about the location of assets could bring significant efficiency improvements. Even taking into account risks from lack of innovation, competition, or lower growth than expected, I believe that RXO trades significantly undervalued.