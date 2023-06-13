Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
China Sales Slowdown Jeopardizing Nike's Long-Term Guidance

Jun. 13, 2023 5:39 PM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)
Hunter Wolf
Summary

  • I believe Nike's long-term high-single-digit sales growth target is at risk due to boycotts in China and rising local competition from brands like Anta and Li Ning.
  • Greater China represents around 17% of Nike's sales and over 20% of profits, but sales growth has slowed since the Xinjiang cotton boycott began in March 2021.
  • I recommend investors avoid or sell Nike stock as the risk of lowering their long-term growth target is imminent.

large NIKE store and Asian customer

Investment Summary

Nike (NYSE:NKE) may not be able to meet its long-term high-single-digit sales growth target due to structural headwinds in its Greater China businesses, including Western brand boycotts and rising local competition. There is a risk of

Nike's historical sales growth (constant currency)

Pou Sheng's monthly sales growth

Nike's Greater China Sales Growth

Nike, Anta, Li Ning sales comparison

Nike's North America and EMEA quarterly sales growth

Nike's 10 years pro forma

Nike's DCF Valuation

Hunter Wolf
Long term quality growth style

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

